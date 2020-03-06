Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 6, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle



Each zodiac sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A spat with spouse is best avoided. Delays are foreseen for those travelling long distance by road. Those on the verge of disposing of their property need to tread carefully, as you can be taken for a ride. Devote adequate time to studies and follow a set schedule to curb time wastage. Your networking abilities are likely to bear fruit.

Go into details of a deal and don’t succumb to shoptalk. This is the right time to ask for a raise or a promotion. Mental tensions become a thing of the past.

Love Focus: Don’t broach any controversial subject with partner today as it may lead to arguments.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Buying a piece of property is on the cards. Students should not get carried away by the people around them. Someone you are trying to appease will get thoroughly impressed by you. A good bargain will save money. Quick thinking is likely to get you one step ahead of your competitor. Natural remedies may work for those ailing. A young family member feels for you, so return the affection. Travelling to attend an important event is indicated.

Love Focus: Nearness to lover will provide a sense of contentment to those feeling insecure.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-July 21): Playing stocks should be best avoided. High spirits of a family member will prove contagious bringing cheer to all. Be careful while using the road or handling anything heavy. Don’t leave anything to chance, especially in exams or competition. You will be able to figure out grey areas at work and will be successfully render things in black and white. Good diet will find most of the bodily ills disappear.

Love Focus: Today, a fantastic time can be expected in the company of the ones you love.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (July 22-July 22): You may be invited over by someone you only had a passing acquaintance, so take your call. Manage your time well on the academic front. Your belief that everything will turn out right may prove right in the long run. You have lots of money, so go ahead and enjoy yourself in the lap of luxury. Your strong administration skills are likely to cut through all the noise being made by the people around you. Health products offered online need to be authenticated, before use.

Love Focus: Your closeness to someone may be objected to by spouse.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A child’s behaviour needs to be handled with care. An overseas journey is indicated for attending a wedding or ceremony. Time may be at a premium on the academic front, so tighten your belt. Do a bit of financial planning, before you start thinking on the lines of investment. You are likely to feel quite proud of yourself by uplifting someone undergoing rough time on the work front. Despite all this your health remains excellent.

Love Focus: Love that had been given up for lost returns to illuminate your life.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 12, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A balanced diet and total abstinence from junk food is important at this juncture to remain healthy. Keep spouse informed about your whereabouts to avoid trouble. Property matters are best delayed. Positive feelings are likely to lift up your morale. An investment is likely to mature and bring in good returns. Any argument you get involved in on the work front will be over as soon as you bring up your one killer point!

Love Focus: A candle light dinner will do wonders in uplifting the mood.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Those desiring to study overseas may find it difficult to get it into their budget. It will be in your interest to promote yourself on the social front.

A surprise gift from someone is likely to make you smile. Networking sets the stage for discourse and collaboration with new people. Remaining active will help ward off negative thoughts. For homemakers, daily dull and drab routine may seem like a heavy burden. Remain alert while visiting isolated places and never do so alone.

Love Focus: Your sharp wit and sense of humour promises to win the heart of the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Travel can be a good option to unburden the mind. Doing things you are comfortable with will help you stay calm and composed. Dilly-dallying on the academic front may stall your progress.

A child’s tantrums may force you into something you had not budgeted for. Focussing only on impressing a higher up will not help much today. A fitness programme that you wanted to take up may now materialise. A family reunion may provide an opportunity to meet distant relatives you had not seen for ages.

Love Focus: Lover may distract you from your objective.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 26, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Walking, jogging and cycling are your best choices for getting back in shape. Meeting distant relations promise to take you down the memory lane. A business tour is in the offing for some and will prove fruitful. Lack of adequate preparation may make some students anxious about their performance. This is the right time to consolidate your financial position by both saving and investing. Getting restless is likely to do you no good. You would need to channel your energy well in connecting with your peers to fetch their support.

Love Focus: Your endeavour to get close to the one you love may materialise at a slow pace.

Lucky Colour: All shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 27, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Your overindulgence regarding your eating habits may affect your system. You may plan to attend a wedding or a function of someone close. Those travelling long distance will need to make good speed. Celebrating a birthday party or marriage anniversary is on the cards for some. A scheme that seems lucrative at this point of time is best avoided, as it may not deliver what it promises. Brainstorming with others will be a good idea for those wanting to get ahead in a professional project.

Love Focus: Those secretly in love beware, as there is a likelihood of the affair getting discovered.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 22, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A lot of new places are likely to be explored by those on an excursion. Don’t let your colleague down on the academic front by withdrawing your support. A thing left behind or misplaced will be recovered.

You begin to reap the dividends of previous investments. It is a right time to bring about a change in your career path if you are feeling internally compelled. You remain fit and energetic the whole day. A family member’s decision may not be to your liking; keep a low profile.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts may take comfort in the fact that someone is waiting for them in the wings.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 22, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A car or a dream house is about to become a reality for some. Improving performance on the academic front may prove an uphill task.

Financial troubles for those in debt seem to be over. Things may appear uncertain on the professional front, so if you’re feeling tentative, you’ll be in for a glacial pace. Those suffering from lifestyle diseases will need to be regular in their medication. Siblings at loggerheads over an issue will be able to come to an understanding.

Love Focus: Those at the stage of ‘she/he loves me, she/he loves me not’ may get some positive indications from the opposite camp.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: N

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

