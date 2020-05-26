Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 26, what’s in store for Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Updated: May 26, 2020 06:11 IST

The 12 signs in the zodiac calendar have their own traits that define a person. The positions of the sun and the planets decide how the day will look for us. Hence we think it might be helpful if you started your day by knowing what’ s going to come your way? Go on and find out if the odds are in your favour today:

Aries (March 21-April 20) Be careful, as chance of contracting some infection appears likely. Something concrete gets done in a property matter. Academic performance is set to improve by your dint of hard work.

Money comes to you from various sources and keep the coffers brimming. Praise is in store for you on the professional front in recognition of your sterling performance.

Love Focus: Spouse may need emotional support, so be there for him or her.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

Taurus (April 21-May 20) Good returns from property can be expected and will add to your wealth. Chances of bagging a scholarship also cannot be ruled out.

Financial front remains healthy as wealth comes to you steadily. Time is ticking and you still have a lot of do, so get after whatever is pending. Acting on some health tips will help you in achieving total fitness. Fun time with friends or relations is foreseen.

Love Focus: A marriage proposal is likely for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

Gemini (May 21-June 21) A family gathering may give you an opportunity to meet people of your generation. Some positive developments on the property front are foreseen. Some recognition is in store for those in the academic field.

Some of you may have to resort to cutting corners to repay a loan. Good going is foreseen for those who have taken up a new job recently. Your resolve to keep fit will show positive results.

Love Focus: Those in love will find time to be with lover.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

Cancer (June 22-July 22) Regular eating habits and an active life will find you in perfect fitness. Someone in the family is likely to venture out on his or her own, so extend full support. Builders and property dealers can find the day profitable. Monetary front remains stable and allow you to put aside some money for emergency. Marketing personnel will be able to achieve what they set out for.

Love Focus: Romantic feelings will be readily reciprocated by the one you love.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

Leo (July 23-August 23) Academicians will be able to proceed satisfactorily in their field of work. A home loan is likely to bring you a step closer to owning your dream home. Judicious spending will keep your financial front intact. An achievement on the professional front is likely to add to your reputation. Perfect fitness will remain your aim and you will achieve it. Someone’s arrival will be a great source of joy to you on the family front.

Love Focus: You are likely to turn your focus on an ex-flame and rejuvenate your love life.

Lucky Colour: Dark yellow

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Sagittarius

Virgo (August 24-September 23) You are likely to reminisce about the last concluded trip. Possession of property can be expected soon, as you manage to settle all the dues. Those lagging behind on the academic front will succeed in catching up.

Financially, you are likely to go from strength to strength. Your professional competence may get you amongst the top few in your organisation. You will feel mentally unburdened and happy about your health. Academic performance of a child or sibling is likely to make you proud.

Love Focus: Those in love would crave to meet each other to spend time together.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

Libra (September 24-October 23) Getting possession of a flat or plot may take some time. You will be able to cover much ground on the academic front. Spotlight may be on you on the social front. Good judgement will help you add to your wealth. Tie things up properly at work, if you are taking a break. Perfect health is assured, as you remain regular in your workouts. Family is likely to support your ideas and help in transforming your dreams into reality.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to enjoy togetherness.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 11, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

Scorpio (October 24-November 22) Organising a family time is on the cards, so expect an exciting time with your near and dear ones. Gains are foreseen for property owners in the real estate market. Those in need of financial help will get lucky. On the professional front, you will do well to refurbish your professional image to attract better clientele. Keeping fit may become your mantra to begin indulging in healthy activities.

Love Focus: Keep romance on the backburner on this professionally happening day!

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21) Something that you have started on the health front will help keep you fit. Property issues will be decided in your favor. A project that is nearing a deadline will be submitted in time on the academic front.

You will have the resources to repay a loan. Doctors, engineers and other professionals can expect a satisfying day, both professionally and monetarily.

Love Focus: An evening out with lover is indicated for some.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

Capricorn (December 22-January 21) Marriage is likely to be fixed of someone eligible in the family, so expect feverish activity to take place at home! Investing in property is likely to give good returns. Interest that was waning on the academic front is likely to be restored. You are likely to get a good price for a rented accommodation. You will manage a position where you call the shots on the professional front. Health remains good, as you make efforts to remain fit.

Love Focus: There is a likelihood of love blossoming for some.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

Aquarius (January 22-February 19) Family will be most supportive and help you achieve your aim. You are likely to get an offer on the property front that you just cannot refuse. You are likely to bounce back on the academic front and show an improved performance. A change of job is set to have a positive affect on your finances. Additional authority will be your reward for your contribution to the organisation you work for. Those unwell can expect to make quick recovery.

Love Focus: Lover’s suggestions can increase your anticipation of having a good time!

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

Pisces (February 20-March 20) Getting rid of a health problem by taking recourse to alternative medicine is indicated. A windfall may materialise for those planning to sell their property. Students are likely to benefit from a new learning technique. Some of you are likely to increase your earning capacity. This is the day to complete the work you had been postponing for long.

Love Focus: Heart-to-heart talk will bring you closer to the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Capricorn

Be careful of: Sagittarius

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com.

