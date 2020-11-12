Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 12, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 00:14 IST

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Family will honour your choice. A great time is foreseen for lovers today. Playing the stocks promises to bring in big money. You are set to benefit from a new dietary and fitness plan. Good performance on the academic front looks real for some. You can take the initiative of organising something on the social front and enjoy it to the hilt! You are likely to excel in whatever you are involved in on the professional front. A long drive is likely to prove fatiguing, but will thrill all the same.

Love Focus: Those craving for love will get lucky and can expect a satisfying time.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 9, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You can be praised for your contribution to a cause. An exciting challenge is in store for some professionals. Those in business or trade will be able to post huge profits. Maintaining good health promises to keep you energetic today. Gaining immense benefits from an initiative taken on the professional front is indicated. Precise execution of a given task will be important on the academic front. You may find yourself in a position of advantage on the monetary front. A plan for a vacation may get you all excited in anticipation!

Love Focus: Time spent with lover today will be most refreshing.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Those trying to achieve something personal will have luck on their side. A job well done can take you places on the career front. Efforts put in by you to open new avenues of earning will be successful. A change of lifestyle is likely to give some immense health benefits. Good advice will help those looking for the right institute to realise their dreams. A change in lifestyle will automatically improve your health. People are likely to seek your expertise in professional matters. Those travelling will find the journey comfortable.

Love Focus: A surprise on the romantic front is on the anvil for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Libra

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You may prepare yourself for a journey, as much travelling is indicated. Getting a new friends’ circle will prove most thrilling. Those who matter will acknowledge your good performance. A home loan desired by some is likely to get sanctioned. Overstraining on the fitness front is foreseen, so take things a bit easy. Your excellent networking on the social front is likely to help in your work sphere. This is the day you are likely to excel academically. Someone is likely to be kind to you and help solve your problems.

Love Focus: Couples recently married can expect the relationship to strengthen by getting to know each other better.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Your initiative on the home front will be much appreciated. Good handling of a man-management situation by you is likely to soothe frayed tempers. Property owned by you may start giving good returns. A good option concerning fitness may be chosen to boost health. Much appreciation is in store for you on the social front for something that you have achieved. This is the time to contemplate on your future course of action. Your performance at work may not be up to the mark. A fine day is foreseen to dine out with family or go out for a picnic.

Love Focus: Lover may go out of his or her way to meet you.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You are likely to initiate something you had wanted to on the domestic front. Your hard work is likely to get positive results on the professional front. Good news on the finance front is in the pipeline for some. An active lifestyle will keep ailments at bay. This is an excellent time for students. Your attempts to become socially in will get you your fifteen minutes of fame! Your talents are likely to come to fore and get you the accolades. Buying a new vehicle or appliance just to keep up with the Joneses may become a reality.

Love Focus: A fun-filled activity with someone close is foreseen on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A family elder may be in a thoughtful mood today on your account. You will be able to showcase your talents and earn praise. Some of you will be able to ease your problem of daily commuting. Your efforts on the health front are likely to ensure that you achieve ideal figure and physique. Some of you can get expect an award or recognition. Your good work on the professional front is likely to get acknowledged. A gift or a treat is in store for some on the social front. A chance of going abroad for studies may become a reality for some.

Love Focus: Long time lovers may get serious about tying the knot.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Success is foreseen for those in print and media sector. Property gives good returns. Joining a gym or exercise classes is possible for some and will keep them in fine fettle. Things turn out favourable for you, both in personal and professional spheres. You shine at work as your talents get recognised. A visit to an out of town destination is indicated and will prove most enjoyable. Making new friends is possible today.

Love Focus: There is a good chance of catching the eye of someone you like.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You are set to enjoy the day with friends and family. You can be praised for your contributions at work. Your financial condition is set to improve. You will have to continue a physical activity to remain in shape. You may remain on the forefront in gaining mileage out of a social situation. Those undergoing training in institutes and academics may excel. A promising future is what will keep you glowing and active. A business trip is likely to help you bag a good business deal.

Love Focus: Romance may come a knocking for some.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A fun-loving person may keep you in splits and take you on a fun trip too. Family front brightens with the arrival of someone close. You are likely to pay for your over-smartness at work. Financial front remains stable, as you are able to exercise economy. You may make health foods and energy drinks a part of your diet and benefit. Your help on the social front will be greatly appreciated. Students may need to seek the guidance of elders. Maintaining good relations with those you don’t see eye to eye with will be important on the professional front. It is a good idea to lie low at work for some time.

Love Focus: Love life seems most satisfying.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): This is the day, when things stuck for long, get unstuck. A long journey proves comfortable. A family friend is likely to make the day exciting for you. Some of you can get attracted to a workplace colleague. Someone’s advice is likely to prove a great help in investing money. Health wise, you are likely to find yourself on the top of the world. You are likely to grow professionally stronger. It is a good day to plan a shopping spree. A feather in the cap is likely for those who have taken up higher studies.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you will muster the courage to approach the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Chance of an overseas trip looks bright. Family commitments may take a backseat due to your current official engagements. You will efficiently handle the workload on the professional front. You will find yourself comfortable on the financial front. Sticking to routine will be the key to your good health. Good performance on the academic front will bring you a step closer to something that you desire. Mixing business with pleasure will add fun to your project or assignment!

Love Focus: Chances of catching the eye of the one you secretly love are bright.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

