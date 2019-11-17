Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 17, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 11:13 IST

The placement of celestial bodies determine how our day is going to be. Each sign has a unique set of traits which tell us about someone’s personality. Horoscopes give us a hint about the day.

Go ahead and see whether the odds are in your favour today or not.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): A pending property deal is likely to be concluded profitably. You are likely to get back into the social fold that you had been avoiding in the past and find laughter echoing in your life once again. Good dietary control will find some coming back in shape. Lending money to someone close is fraught with risk, so take your call. You are likely to become the blue-eyed of your senior, if you not already are! Family will be supportive of your endeavours, but only to a limit. Those feeling stressed are likely to take a break by going on a vacation.

Love Focus: Lover may have something special in store for you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: Y

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): You will need to be more tolerant of someone who is working in your interest on the social front. You will need to take better care of your health. Monetary stability is assured. You may be invited to showcase your skills in a professional gathering. An outing with friends or family is possible. A chance to accompany someone on a journey can come to you. Booking a new property is indicated.

Love Focus: Someone who has a soft corner for you may come a calling and ignite romantic feelings.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A vacation will do you a whale of a good in relaxing. A clash of opinions regarding the disposal of ancestral property is inevitable, but don’t get strong headed. Helping someone out on the social front can be reciprocated both in cash or kind. Don’t miss out on regular workouts on flimsy excuses. You will be able to pay back your past dues and begin strengthening the financial front. Those chasing deadlines will succeed in submitting all assignments. Listen to advice on the home front, before taking a decision to avoid going wrong.

Love Focus: You may be compelled to keep romance on the backburner, due to some pressing issues.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Some of you are likely to get an excellent performance report from your senior on the professional front. Prospects of marriage of the eligible in the family are set to brighten. Those travelling long distance by road can expect a comfortable time. Registering a property in your name is possible. Rivalry on the academic front may motivate you to do better.

Pursuing a field sport will keep you trim and fit. You are likely to tap on a promising resource on the financial front and make good money.

Love Focus: Romance may have to be kept in abeyance for some time.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Overspending on the home front may become a cause for concern and prompt you to find ways to curb it. Don’t let anyone drive your vehicle unless you are sure of his or her skills. Good negotiations are likely to get you a piece of property for bargain price. Students preparing for competitions will shift into top gear. Starting an exercise regime is on the cards for some. Someone may borrow money from you and not return, so be careful. Those in the creative field will be in a position to dictate their price.

Love Focus: Your romantic life promises to turn for the better, so keep your end of the bargain!

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): A family youngster may need disciplining, but use tact with firmness. A change of scene is likely for those planning a vacation. An inheritance or property comes your way most unexpectedly. Socially, you will be able to impress those who are the movers and shakers in your circle. Those wanting to reduce weight can taste success. A financial bonanza is just round the corner, so find your cash register ringing! Your performance at work is likely to be lauded and rewarded.

Love Focus: Meeting someone who shares your interests and tastes may ring in a whirlwind romance!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Libra (September 24-October 23): There is a good chance of getting mentally stressed, if you continue to do what you shouldn’t be doing. Don’t undertake a long journey alone. Property may come to you through inheritance. Someone may seek your help on the academic front, so offer it wholeheartedly. Something started on the side may start to look promising and get profitable too. You may be called upon to conduct someone important around your department today. Doing up the house is on the cards.

Love Focus: Romantic life gets a boost, as you leave no stone unturned to make it exciting.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Some changes on the home front are possible. Accompanying a family member overseas or out of town cannot be ruled out for some. You may make up your mind to sell a property you own. Much fun is foreseen on the social front, as you get a chance to meet your near and dear ones. Your health can turn for the better, only if you exercise some self-discipline. You are likely to gain financially and make your bank balance healthy. Your workable solution to a professional problem will get the go ahead from higher ups.

Love Focus: Make full use of a romantic situation to convince the lover.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Pisces

Be careful of: Leo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Those following a hectic schedule will find the family most supportive. You will manage to impress people and go places! Setting up a new house is on the cards for some. Some form of appreciation can be expected by you on the social front. There will be nothing to complain on the health front. Profits from some previous investments accrue and keep you financially comfortable. Industrialists and entrepreneurs are likely to pull in profits through diversification.

Love Focus: A budding romance may take some more time to come to fruition.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10,11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): An item you had been wanting for home is likely to be bought today. Those embarking on an overseas vacation can expect an exciting time. House owners can expect good rent for their premises. Encountering a tough situation on the academic front cannot be ruled out by some. Regular routine will keep you in the prime of health. You are likely to overspend by succumbing to impulse buying. An issue that is worrying you on the professional front will resolve itself.

Love Focus: Hectic life may leave a little time for romance, but you will make do with that only!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 9,11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Pisces

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Luck is likely to shine for those who have applied for a house or plot. Preparing for an important exam will take up most of your time, but your preparation will be worth the effort. A home remedy is likely to cure your minor ailment. A financial set back cannot be ruled out for some. Subordinates at work are likely to idolise you for your professionalism. Some domestic issues that are not to your liking may be discussed with spouse. Going for a spin with friends will be exciting.

Love Focus: A scintillating time on the romantic front cannot be ruled out today.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): You can be in two minds regarding a vacation, but remember you do require a change. Certain property issues left unresolved are likely to be resolved now. Students stumbling on the academic front will need to steady themselves now. Physical work promises to keep you fit. No problems are foreseen on the financial front, in fact, things only improve! You may be called upon to do something important on the professional front today. You will manage to convince a friend or family member about your ideas and get their assistance.

Love Focus: Chance of gaining some solid ground in your romantic endeavours is possible.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter