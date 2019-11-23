Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 23, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope.

Let’s find out whether the odds are in our favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Those looking for a job can expect a good break. Do not experiment anything new with your digestive system. Refrain from impulse buying or it may affect your financial health. Silly mistakes on the work front can cost you dear. Commuting can remain a problem for some, but a solution will be at hand.

Spending some quality time with your family is much indicated. If you are seeking to buy or build a house, this is an auspicious day to start the proceedings.

Love Focus: A romantic relationship may not shape up as per your expectations but give it some time for things to improve.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Your love for travel and will not let go of a chance for a short trip. It is best not to rake old issues involving property. If you have some property in mind, it is best to finalize the deal now. You are likely to follow a healthy lifestyle and enjoy a fit and energetic existence. Clarity of mind on the financial front will help you spend judiciously and save on money. A competitive situation at work will egg you on to give your best. Temper tantrums of a family member threaten to spoil the domestic environment.

Love Focus: Falling in love is a distinct possibility for the lonely hearts!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A property deal will be best postponed to a later date. Plans to travel out of country may materialize. Change of option is indicated on the academic front for some. Joining a group of health-conscious people will prove immensely beneficial for your health. Become more conservative on the financial front. Your strength in your field of expertise is likely to be acknowledged by all at work. Disagreement with a family member may upset you.

Love Focus: Chance of getting romantically linked to the one you secretly admire is possible.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Generating enthusiasm amongst family members will be important, before taking up a new initiative. A pre-planned leisure trip will be lots of fun. You may be boot-strapped for a luxury purchase. Flitting like a butterfly to keep in touch with everyone in your social circle is likely to make you popular!

Desire to get back in shape may motivate you to take up an exercise regimen seriously. All your financial worries are likely to become a thing of the past, so rejoice! An important assignment entrusted to you at the workplace is likely to be completed as per the expectations

Love Focus: A showdown with spouse over a minor matter is indicated and threatens to spoil the domestic environment.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Leo (July 23-August 23): A family youngster is likely to do you proud by his or her achievements. Travelling will be fun. Acquiring new property is on the cards. Non-performance on the academic front can spell trouble for some. Financially, the day augurs well for you. Those committed towards fitness are likely to experience a healthier outlook. No help may be forthcoming in completing an important assignment at work, so don’t waste time seeking it.

Love Focus: Ignited passions promise to make the romantic front exciting!

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 10, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): A lot of travelling is foreseen. Don’t take any decisive step regarding a property, as it can prove unfavourable. A recent development on the social front can get your mind at ease. Your initiative on the health front is likely to give good returns. Your bargaining skills are likely to come in handy in making a big purchase. Your popularity rises on the professional front. Your advice will be much sought after by a friend and you will manage to make them smile.

Love Focus: Romantic endeavors get positive results!

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 15, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Organizing a family outing is on the cards and promises lots of fun. Setting out on a planned vacation is on the cards and will take you to some exotic places. It is a good day to handle property matters. A competitive vibe will be in the air on the academic front as the non performers start performing well.

Not breaking your daily routine will help you in retaining good health. Don’t get sweet talked into investing in something dubious by taking your time. A mistake at work can cost you dearly, if not careful.

Love Focus: You will have to start liking someone again and not get under the influence of a glib talker with a poison tongue.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A good property deal is likely to be struck by some. A wrong decision can put you in difficulties on the academic front. Weight watchers may need to firm their resolve to keep in shape. Something connected to real estate will prove a profitable venture. Learning the ropes in a new job will be fun. Focus and determination can find you making changes on the domestic front that you had been contemplating. Commuting may prove problematic for some.

Love Focus: Wedding bells can soon toll for some.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A family get together may have to be postponed due to unavailability of few members. Your travel plans may have to be changed at the last minute. A property is likely to come in your name. A mentor will help you gear up on the academic front. Health wise, things start improving now. Those willing to purchase a luxury item are going to find themselves exceptionally lucky. You can take more time than is necessary in completing a task at work.

Love Focus: Lover fulfills his/her commitment and makes you happy and content.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Plans for vacation is likely to materialize with full fervour. A property dispute may be decided in your favour. Someone’s suggestion on the social front may prove a boon for the eligible in the marriage market. You are likely to pick a new exercising regimen with great spirit and zeal. Money from an unexpected source comes to you and brightens your financial front. A renovation work may not progress much without your supervision. Your support and help can make a family youngster excel academically.

Love Focus: Cupid is likely to smile on those looking for love.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Home front seems most inviting for rest and relaxation. You may plan to visit someone close overseas, as travelling stars burn bright. Plans may be afoot to acquire or rent out property. You will feel immensely proud at the success of someone close. A home remedy may prove effective in curing a minor ailment. Lucrative investment opportunities knock your door and highlight your finance front. Your initiative on the work front is likely to bear fruit, so go ahead with it without any reservations.

Love Focus: Lover can give you the silent treatment today.

Lucky Colour: Dark Purple

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): An excellent opportunity to visit someone abroad may materialise. You can get serious regarding some property and may even pay in advance. This is your lucky day and beginning of a positive phase of life. Good health is assured by changing your eating habits. Financially, you may lose through some dubious investments, so don’t take a chance. An unexpected issue can consume your time and energy on the professional front but you would be able to catch hold of it by end of the day. Tying up loose ends on the home front can take up your time.

Love Focus: Those in love may start planning for tying the knot.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

