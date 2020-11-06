Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 6, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Travelling to a place you have never visited before is possible. Initiative taken on the property front is likely to benefit. Some of you will be motivated enough to put in extra hours on the academic front. You will be able to remain in saving mode despite temptations. New contracts and deals may be signed, but their implementation can take some more time. Focus on health will become your priority and will have a positive outcome on your fitness. Family support will be crucial against those who are trying to tarnish your image on the social front.

Love Focus: Love is likely to knock at your door, so be prompt to respond!

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Pisces

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): On the family front, you will be much better off by calling a spade a spade. Travelling to a place you have never visited before is possible. Those planning to move houses will manage to find a suitable one. There is a good chance of getting help for those trying to catch up on the academic front. Stringent cost-cutting measures may find you growing financially strong. Not much is likely to be achieved on a business trip, but it may open new opportunities. Devoting some time for physical fitness is indicated for some and will help keep them fit.

Love Focus: Chance of spending time together with lover is possible.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Family will be supportive and look after your needs. Travelling to a place you have never visited before is possible. Some of you are likely to join a group to resolve difficulties on the academic front. Financially worries are set to disappear as you are about to come into big money. Chances of winning a deal become bright through your efforts on the business front. You are likely to resolve to come back in shape and start an exercise regimen

Love Focus: Someone you are working closely with may attract you.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Your love and care are likely to nurse a family member back to health. Something that you have submitted on the academic front is likely to pass scrutiny. Some urgent issues may need to be addressed immediately. Some of you will resolve to come back in shape and may even join a gym. Financially, it is advisable to remain tight fisted. A long-winded project is likely to near completion. Family will bestow its love on you, as you continue to excel in your field.

Love Focus: Those married are likely to find their love life rocking!

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Legalities in acquiring a house or a flat will be completed without much hassle. Praise awaits some on the academic front, as you excel in your field. This is the time to focus on your weaknesses to remove them. Some of you are set to add to your wealth. You will find people acknowledging your skills and talents at work. Those unwell are set to show remarkable recovery. Your travel plans are likely to materialise; so keep your bags ready.

Love Focus: Love bug is likely to bite some and make life more exciting.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Someone is likely to become your mentor and help you out of a difficult situation on the academic front. Those planning to shift to a new location will need to reconsider their decision. Good bargaining will help you save a neat sum. Your performance at work is likely to be lauded. You are likely to resolve to come back in shape and start an exercise regimen. Taking a ride with your near and dear ones will be fun. Those wanting to let their hair down and relax will do well to opt for a drive round the countryside.

Love Focus: There is a strong possibility of finding a suitable match for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Orchid

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A gathering of friends and relations is likely to keep you entertained today. Someone is likely to spoon feed you on the academic front and remove all your doubts. You will spare no efforts in maintaining your image in society. Take adequate precautions in this changing weather, as getting unwell is possible. You will be in a happy state as far as finances are concerned. Marketing people are likely to be at their selling best. A peaceful domestic environment will help you unwind.

Love Focus: Those feeling left out should take time to introspect and pinpoint the problems that are holding them back in coming close to others.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Those pursuing sports may find themselves in excellent form. Choosing the correct mode of conveyance will help cut down on time. Legal issues involving property are likely to be decided in your favour. A tough competition will find you coming out with flying colours on the academic front. A windfall is foreseen for those in business. Your confidence is likely to win the day for you on the professional front. Some of you can strike a friendship that may turn into something serious.

Love Focus: A family trip can be organised by some today.

Lucky Colour: Mauve

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You will be able to devote more time to family than usual. A short vacation is on the cards. Good return from a sale of property is possible for some. Something is likely to happen on the academic front which may go in your favour. You maintain good health through your determination to continue regular workouts. Monetary condition is set to improve as money comes to you from various sources. Your confidence is likely to win the day for you on the professional front.

Love Focus: You may have seen him or her only once, but the image will remain within your heart and pull at your heartstrings.

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 27, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Guidance of your near and dear ones will prove a great help. A welcome break from work may come in the form of a short vacation. This is a good time to sell an asset as you are likely to get a good price for it. Those preparing for competitive exams are likely to find the going easy.cGood investment opportunities come your way. Superiors at work are likely to focus only on your positive traits. You will manage to remain regular in your fitness schedule.

Love Focus: If you are in a mood for romance, you will not be disappointed.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You will manage to organise an out of town trip with someone close and enjoy your heart out. A piece of immovable property can come to you through a will or gift. You will put in the required efforts on the professional or academic front to reap rich rewards. An outing with friends will prove enjoyable, but avoid excesses. This is an excellent time to invest in shares as you stand to gain handsomely. A happy reunion of sorts is in the offing on the family front. Regular workouts and eating right is your mantra for keeping fit.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to find its mark and bring romance into your life.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A family event may keep you entertained. A trip overseas is on the cards and will help you achieve what you aim for. You are likely to benefit from a property related matter. Students would need to work upon time management skills to stay abreast with the competition. Playing the stocks promises to bring in good money. This is the time to muster all your resources for tackling something complicated on the work front. A new line of treatment for an old ailment is likely to work wonders.

Love Focus: Romantic life promises to be scintillating as you get lots of time to be with lover.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

