Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 1, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 06:01 IST

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Financial fortune may take some more time in brightening up. On the health front things improve for those who are suffering from some ailment or medical problem.The day turns out well, as you are able to achieve your aims both on personal and professional fronts. You may be on a short fuse on the home front and are likely to nitpick on each and everything. An achievement on the academic front is likely to boost your self-esteem. Travelling promises fun. A suitable accommodation is likely to be found by those searching for one.

Love Focus: Those jilted in love are likely to make a fresh beginning and regain lost ground!

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 16,19,27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Cutting corners and remaining conservative in your spending will help in maintaining a healthy bank account. You will be able to garner support for something you have undertaken on the professional front. Keeping yourself physically active will be your key to maintaining excellent health. At home, you will be able to put across your ideas for changes most convincingly and win the approval of others. Sudden rise in profits is indicated for those dealing in real estate and those in retail business. Remaining methodical on the academic front is likely to ease your problems and help you catch up with the lead pack. An out of town trip with friends seems possible, but do consider your commitments before you give the nod.

Love Focus: Spending time together and exchanging sweet nothings is on the cards for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 15,21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Excellent monetary returns are foreseen from something that you have started on the side. You can get motivated to take up some form of physical activity for health reasons. Your confident approach in a project is likely to bag you an appreciation on the professional front. You may have to tolerate someone’s mood swings and can feel pressured by an overbearing family member. Shifting residence on transfer is indicated, so expect positive changes in your life. Using own judgement on the academic front may be your key to success for the future. You may be required to accompany someone to an out of town destination that promises to be most interesting.

Love Focus: You will be bowled over by the sensitivity and concern of lover.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: W

Friendly Numbers: 1,3,8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Those feeling under the weather will succeed in restoring their health. Family ties get strengthened by exercising your genuine concern for your near and dear ones. An excellent opening in the job market awaits those seeking suitable employment. In financial matters, you will remain a realist and not get swayed by passing fancies. You will manage to get rid of a feeling of inadequacy to bounce back with confidence on the academic front. Travelling brings you luck today, especially if you are looking for greener pastures. Time is favourable as your real estate investments start giving handsome returns.

Love Focus: You can find interest awakening within you for someone you are close to.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 7,9,24

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Financial problems being faced are likely to disappear, as you come into big money. You will manage to remain regular in your habits and enjoy good health. Although you are tempted to take shortcuts at work, beware of getting caught on the wrong foot. Peace and harmony prevail on the home front and you can be set for an exciting time today. Coming back into the good books of a teacher on the academic front may prove a big relief! Adventurous and on-the-move that you are, you want to redefine your existence at this point in time. Gains are foreseen for property owners in the real estate market.

Love Focus: Things look up on the romantic front as you manage to win over the one you desire.

Lucky Colour: Mauve

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 3,16,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Saving money needs to be enforced in the household, but first, you may need to curb your own spending habits! Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will manage to keep their condition stable. If you are looking to get even with someone you hate, perish the thought as success is not foretold. Weigh your words properly before discussing something with the family to avoid misunderstandings. Good performance is likely to keep you in contention for something important on the academic front. Having a finger in every pie will entail a lot of travelling, but it will be worth the effort. It is best to resolve a property matter those involved, before it becomes a problem.

Love Focus: Don’t broach any contentious subjects with spouse, if you want the day to remain peaceful!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 7,9,12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Excellent health will find you energetic and ready to take on the world! Your enigmatic spirit is likely to fill the home front with enthusiasm and spread happiness all around. Financial prospects are set to brighten and promise to bring you into big money. Chances of getting into thick soup over an issue on the professional front cannot be ruled out. Your academic efforts will prove satisfactory, but you will need to maintain the tempo. Travel bug may bite and take you away from the daily humdrum of domestic life for a few days. Some positive developments on the property front are foreseen.

Love Focus: Laying bare your emotional side is likely to win sympathy from persons of the opposite gender.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: X

Friendly Numbers: 1, 13, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Keep your expenses under check to enhance savings and make your financial front stronger. Exercising self-discipline regarding food and drink is likely to keep you in good health. You will manage to keep your professional front in order by being proactive. A family issue may need to be deliberated upon, so that it does not disturb domestic harmony. You are likely to remain ahead of the rest in your academic performance. You are likely to enjoy a journey in the company of entertaining people. House owners will manage to find suitable tenants for renting out the premises.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails as you accompany lover for an evening out.

Lucky Colour: Coral

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 7,15,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A raise or increment can come your way and ensure a happy state on the financial front. A better line of treatment may be required for recovering from an ailment. You will be able to assert your authority in a contentious issue on the professional front. Peace and tranquility prevail on the home front and will allow you to let your hair down. Clarity of mind will be of utmost importance on the academic front, as it can affect your performance. Good preparation will make a trip out of town most enjoyable. Shifting to a new place is on the cards, so expect a new and favourable environment.

Love Focus: A positive development on the romantic front is likely to find you sitting on Cloud Nine!

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: Q

Friendly Numbers: 8,13,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Cutting corners and spending judiciously are the ways likely to be employed by you for financial stability. Imitating someone on the health front will prove beneficial and help you come in shape. Some unanswered questions may face you at work and affect your decision making capacity. Homemakers are likely to display their culinary skills today and win praise too. On the academic front, some particular subject may get you interested and make you shift your focus. Planning a break is on the cards just to be away from the dull routine. Grab the opportunity that comes your way with both hands on the property front.

Love Focus: Those going over a bad patch will need to keep the lines of communication open with lover.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 5,25

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Pisces

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Financially, you will remain in a comfortable position and may even add to your wealth. Some of you may resolve to undertake stringent measures to remain slim and trim. Impressing those who matter on the professional front is likely to catapult you into a position of power and authority. Some changes on the home front are likely to keep you happily engaged. On the academic front, take time to focus on your weaknesses and remove them before they become unmanageable. A short journey can be extended, but you won’t face much difficulty. Builders and property dealers can find the day profitable.

Love Focus: A compatible ideology and mind set will help you achieve a good understanding with lover.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 2, 16,24

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A windfall can be expected and will help to make you financially strong. If you are feeling under the weather, consider it a temporary phase, as your condition is set to improve. This is the time to reconsider whatever decisions you have taken to be on the safe ground. Some of you may manage to bag a suitable accommodation that fits your pocket. Improvement will be required on the academic front, so start burning the midnight oil. Family life cruises along smoothly as you enjoy special bonding with other family members. You may undertake a long journey to meet your near and dear ones.

Love Focus: You will be able to impress someone from the opposite gender, paving the way for love to blossom!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 1,9,13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

