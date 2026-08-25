We need every Indian to participate in sports: Abhinav Bindra

New Delhi: Progress in sport should not be measured by medals alone, but also by mass participation in sporting activities too, said Beijing Olympics shooting champion Abhinav Bindra. File picture of Olympic champion shooter Abhinav Bindra. (ANI Photo)

India’s next phase of sporting development must focus on expanding the base of the sporting pyramid through greater participation and a more positive sporting environment for children, he said.

“Sport should never be limited to athletes winning medals or standing on the podium. That is a very important but a very small part of sport. We need every Indian to experience and play sport,” Bindra said at the IAMGAME Sports Conclave 2026 held here at the weekend.

He said India has made significant progress in sport and that the coming decade could be important. “A larger pool of children playing sport, particularly in schools, would eventually create a stronger pipeline for elite athletes, he said.

Bindra highlighted the importance of physical education teachers and called for greater recognition and investment in the area, saying a child’s first experience with sport can shape their relationship with physical activity for life.

“If that relationship with sport is not a pleasant experience, you’ve already lost that interest in that kid with sport and with movement,” he said.

The Olympic champion also spoke about the role of parents in shaping a child’s relationship with sport. Reflecting on his own upbringing, Bindra said his parents created a safe environment where failure was accepted and he was encouraged to make his own decisions.

“My parents never loved me more when I won gold medals. They loved me for who I was,” he said.

Bindra said sport could play a wider role in India’s development by helping address physical inactivity and improving the health of the country’s young population.

“Until and unless you have a strong base, a strong foundation, you’re never going to match the aspiration that you’re going to hope for,” Bindra said.

His comments aligns with the vision of IAMGAME, which seeks to increase participation while bringing children, parents, coaches, athletes and the wider sports ecosystem together.