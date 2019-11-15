How to read a book: Life Hacks by Charles Assisi

more-lifestyle

Nov 15, 2019

An episode of Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates on Netflix has it that he reads 150 pages of a book every day and retains 90% of it. It sounds inhuman. How can anyone read and retain so much?

It now occurs that people like me, questioning his capabilities, ought to be accused of being sub-optimal. My problem started a little over a year ago, when a voice in my head suggested I read ‘slowly’ so as to ‘engage’ more deeply with books.

I’d forgotten Mortimer Adler’s sage advice in his 1940 classic, How to Read a Book. “Too often, there are things we have to read that are not really worth spending a lot of time reading.” On the basis of his advice and some tweaks, I had built a routine that allowed me read and see patterns that would otherwise remain unseen. It is time to revisit it.

1. Elementary reading: Traditional textbooks and elementary news reports (as opposed to opinion) are best consumed this way. Quickly, without too much thought. Unfortunately, this is how most people consume all things written. This is also why many trashy writers dominate bestseller lists in India.

2. Inspectional and superficial reading: Our eyes have a remarkable ability to scan large numbers of pages for words and passages that stand out. This is superficial reading. It allows one to make an informed decision about buying a book by perhaps leafing through the preface, skimming the table of contents, glancing at the index. (A sparse index, or one skewed towards any one line of thought, is always a red flag for me).

3. Analytical Reading: Once purchased, analytical reading should be deployed. Because if not, there can be a downside to reading. As the philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer put it, “When we read, another person thinks for us: we merely repeat his mental process”.

So, a writer must be engaged. To do that, photograph passages that stand out; highlight relevant parts in e-books; allow questions and counter-arguments to take shape in your mind. I jot them down in e-notes and save them all in my favourite software, Evernote. Over time, in this manner, I’ve built a formidable collection of summaries, thoughts and opinions about the books I’ve read.

Incidentally, the algorithms that powers Evernote crosslinks all this to related content in my library. That is why I can now see what links Sam Harris’s thoughts on meditation to what makes Tristan Harris wary of technology and why Daniel Goleman places a premium on focus. These links may otherwise have gone unnoticed.

When deployed well, much can be read, and practically everything is retained — the Bill Gates way.

(The writer is co-founder at Founding Fuel and co-author of The Aadhaar Effect)