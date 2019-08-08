International Cat Day: 20 interesting cat facts you must know

more-lifestyle

International Cat Day is celebrated across the globe on August 8 and cat lovers across the world are sharing their favourite cat memes and images showing love for one of the most beautiful yet intimidating pets. Cats aren’t just cute and fluffy. They are moody, strong, determined and most importantly, there are the masters of their life. You think you are petting a cat but there is no such thing as a ‘domesticated cat’. Writer and veterinary surgeon, James Herriot once said that cats are connoisseurs of comfort and truly so. In popular belief, cats have been understood as emotionally honest, sharp and they can sense future way faster as compared to humans.





This International Cat Day, we share 20 most interesting and lesser-known cat facts with you. Read on:

-Cats can actually taste the air. They have an extra organ with breathing control that helps them in tasting it.



- It is difficult for cats to see during the daytime. During the night, they can see more clearly with seven times less light as compared to humans.



-Cats have all of 3 eyelids.



-A cat can also heal itself by purring.



-As opposed to popular belief that cats love milk, they are actually lactose intolerant and must avoid it.



-Cats sweat through their paws.



-Cats do not have taste buds to detect sweetness.



-A female cat can be referred to as a molly or a queen, and a male cat is often labeled as a tom.



-​ Cats spend 70% of their life asleep.







-According to the Journal of Archaeological Science, cats were domesticated since 3600 B.C., 2,000 years even before Egyptian pharaohs.



-A cat’s nose is as distinctive as a human’s fingerprint.



-Adult cats only meow to communicate with humans.



- Cats are mostly lefties. Researches indicate that their left paw is typically their dominant paw.

-The oldest breed of cats, Mau was found in Egypt.



-Cats were mummified and buried in a family tomb or pet cemetery and the family members used to shave off their eyebrows in mourning when their cat died.



-The first cat who survived a space trip was named Felicette.



-Cats are known to represent mythic symbols of divinity.



-The first video of a cat was filmed by Thomas Edison in the year1894.



-Cats use more than 20 muscles to control their ears and they can move their ears to 180 degrees.



-Cats can control and move their ears separately.





