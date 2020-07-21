Jaggery water to your rescue

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 00:06 IST

Luke Coutinho is a man who wears many hats. An author and a lifestyle coach his works have been instrumental in bringing about a change in people’s life.

Recently, Coutinho shared the recipe on his Instagram account, and wrote: “if you have diabetes make an informed decision ...#thenewreligionlifestyle #jaggery #jaggerywater #guthealth #gut #liver #holistichealth #lemon #water”. (sic)

Ingredients required for mixing:

1 tbsp organic jaggery powder

1 lemon

Warm water

In an interview to HT, Coutinho had said, that in times like these, “The way forward is to live according to the circadian rhythm. I call it the “new way of living”, which actually is not new, but human beings have gotten disconnected from it slowly. I think if we align all that we do, according to the circadian rhythm, it will help restore, regain and reset our health in a huge way.”

Coutinho is the author of The Great Indian Diet, Eat Smart Move More Sleep Right and most recently - The Dry Fasting Miracle: From Deprive to Thrive, among others.