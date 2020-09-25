e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Leaving school: An Einstein Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

Leaving school: An Einstein Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

This form of the riddle is attributed to Albert Einstein. It is said that 98% of people are incapable of solving it. Give it a shot. There’s even a brief guide to help you along.

more-lifestyle Updated: Sep 25, 2020 19:03 IST
Dilip D’Souza
Dilip D’Souza
Hindustan Times
(Shutterstock)
         

A fading photograph from the 1970s shows three best friends, posing minutes after picking up their school-leaving exam results. Left to right as they face us smilingly, they are Lara, Madhavi and Sameera.

Just for fun, each girl wears her favourite shoe brand, is wolfing down the snack she favoured in the morning break, and holds up a sign with her school-leaving marks.

You can’t see the photo, but here’s what I can tell you about it and the girls:

1) Lara hates idli.

2) The girl wearing Bata scored 75%.

3) The chhole-bhature is somewhere to the right of Lara.

4) The Bata shoes are to the left of the steaming idlis.

5) The vada-eater isn’t wearing Adidas.

6) The girl who scored 85% is to the right of the Adidas shoes.

7) The idli-eater is also to the right of the Adidas shoes.

(Note: ‘left’ and ‘right’ here mean as you look at the picture).

Questions: who scored 80%? Who’s eating chhole? Who’s wearing Carona?

.

.

.

How do you solve such a puzzle?

One way is to make a grid, as in the diagram below. The names of the three people along the top, and their various characteristics on the left, grouped by their type. In this case, the three shoe brands, followed by the three scores, then the three snacks.

Hindustantimes

Now go through the clues and mark the appropriate spaces each time you learn something. Cycle through them until you’ve marked all the spaces with either a tick or a cross.

I’ll start this off with the first three clues.

#1 lets us place an ‘X’ to rule out Lara eating idlis. #2 tells us nothing, so move on. #3 tells us that Lara doesn’t eat chhole-bhature, so place an ‘X’ there too. But this immediately allows us to place a tick to show that she eats vadas (since she doesn’t eat either idli or chhole). And that tick immediately allows us to ‘X’ out the two boxes to the right on the ‘Vada’ row — because if Lara eats vadas, neither Madhavi nor Sameera does.

The rest? Up to you. One point to note: Does #4 allow a certain box to get an ‘X’?

Scroll down for the answer

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

This week’s answers

Madhavi scored 80% and is eating chhole.

Sameera wears Carona.

top news
India targets Pakistan at UN body over counter-terrorism record
India targets Pakistan at UN body over counter-terrorism record
Is BMC always this swift to demolish, asks HC judge in Kangana Ranaut case
Is BMC always this swift to demolish, asks HC judge in Kangana Ranaut case
CSK vs DC live: Dhoni’s stumping ends Shaw’s innings, CSK hit back
CSK vs DC live: Dhoni’s stumping ends Shaw’s innings, CSK hit back
DNA of 3 men killed in Shopian encounter matches with family: J&K police
DNA of 3 men killed in Shopian encounter matches with family: J&K police
UP farmers join nationwide bandh over 3 farm bills in a big way
UP farmers join nationwide bandh over 3 farm bills in a big way
Vodafone scores a victory in $3 billion tax dispute with India
Vodafone scores a victory in $3 billion tax dispute with India
‘Where am I being sexist?’: Gavaskar clarifies his comments
‘Where am I being sexist?’: Gavaskar clarifies his comments
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In