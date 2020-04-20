Lockdown woes: Anxiety, fear, uncertainty lead many to mental health experts amid Covid-19

more-lifestyle

“The best way out is always through,” said American poet Robert Frost once, and rightly so because there’s none denying that mental health has gone for a toss in the time of lockdown. In addition, there’s also a greater risk of anxiety among all, and the number of people reaching out to mental health experts, is probably more than ever before!

There are talks of professionals feeling stressed, over worked, and even anxious regarding their job security. The lockdown has made many others uneasy, too. Gurugram based psychiatrist Dr Jyoti Kapoor says there are two drivers of mental situation in most people — fear and uncertainty. She says, “My current patients are divided into two sets. Most are my regular patients who are getting consultations done on video calls. But, there is a rising list of individuals who are reaching out to me on social media. Since most people are not used to being locked inside the house, there is now a greater risk of anxiety. This sudden change of environment has made people uneasy. There is also a rise in the cases of relationship issues with partners and confrontations within families.”

Kapoor shares her observations of the urban population being more worried now, and credits this to the constant onslaught of information through television and social media. While the concerns are not immediate, Kapoor feels that “People are scared that coronavirus lockdown could get further stretched and they may not be able to go back to their regular lifestyle.”

“In some messages you could sense the anxiety, panic and fear of loneliness, uncertain future, insecurity, unemployment, health of their dear ones (especially seniors), and the fear of never coming out of their homes. Some of my friends who have migrated to or are living in other cities or counties and are locked down had the fear of never meeting their families.” — Suraj Dhingra, a Delhi-based arts producer

There are some people who are sending out mass messages to enquire if people in their contact list are doing fine or need any assistance in terms of mental peace. “Just wanted to say hi and check on your well being,” wrote Suraj Dhingra, a Delhi-based arts producer, in a mass message that he sent out to his friends. When asked the reason behind his action, he said, “Some of the people I know, had started panicking. I was actually concerned and messaged to most of my contact list to check on their well being. And I must say that though most of the messages were positive where people mentioned that they were fine, trying to take precautions and keeping themselves safe. But, in some messages you could sense the anxiety, panic and fear of loneliness, uncertain future, insecurity, unemployment, health of their dear ones (especially seniors), and the fear of never coming out of their homes. Some of my friends who have migrated to or are living in other cities or countries and are locked down had the fear of never meeting their families. And then there were also replies that stated that some who are addicted and have limited or no supply of alcohol, etc are facing withdrawal symptoms, which is also affecting their mental health!”

Delhi-based mental health expert Dr Shwetank Bansal says his clinic has been receiving about 50-60 calls every day. Bansal informs that the usual problems being reported are insomnia, and in some cases, a reversal of the sleep cycle, low motivation to do any work, poor concentration, hopelessness and even panic attacks. So, Bansal, like other experts, is also consulting people on audio and video calls. “I believe that one significant change that has come to the practice of psychiatrists and psychologists during this period is the extensive use of telemedicine, to facilitate social distancing while ensuring that your overall health doesn’t take a back seat,” says Bansal, adding, “The overall need for this as well as patient acceptance has grown immensely in a very short period of time.”

“Workout every day for at least 20 minutes. YouTube is full of some great online workouts. Have active breaks every 90 minutes. Have some tea or water, meet for a 10-minute break with a family member or just walk around or do a few exercises like squats. Due to long sitting hours, the entire body gets negatively affected. So, you need to loosen up and refresh!” — Jasmin Waldmann, life coach

Coping with the situation isn’t easy for either the patients or the medics, but Gurugram-based life coach Jasmin Waldmann says a middle ground can be found by following some Dos and Don’ts to keep sanity intact, and even to be happy. She says, “Workout every day for at least 20 minutes. YouTube is full of some great online workouts. Have active breaks every 90 minutes. Have some tea or water, meet for a 10-minute break with a family member or just walk around or do a few exercises like squats. Due to long sitting hours, the entire body gets negatively affected. So, you need to loosen up and refresh! Have some specific training for your eyes as work from home takes a great toll on the eyes that often stare at the screens almost all day long. One must also laugh a lot to keep the humorous side active.”

As far as the Don’ts are concerned, Waldmann says, “Don’t eat in between (meals), or watch every WhatsApp video that is circulated, and reaches you. And most importantly, don’t focus on what is not in your hands like ’I want to go out’. There is no space for non-constructive criticism.”

Dr Kanika K Ahuja, associate professor, department of psychology, Lady Shri Ram College for Women, mentions three ways of coping with stress induced during lockdown. “This stress is so unprecedented as none of us have felt it ever in our lifetime. And suddenly there is no touch, even among family members. My suggestion is, restore touch among the family members. Hugging will allow you to connect with family members. I have found out in my research that the number one stressor in these times is to see the underprivileged in misery, at the same time when other people are constantly posting pictures of food. My suggestion is, people can get rid of their guilt by helping those in need.”

