Looking for some decor ideas? These shag cakes will look perfect in your living room
Who doesn’t like eating cake? But when a cake, not only tastes good, but also looks incredible, it is bound to leave you salivating. LA-based designer Alana Jones-Mann started sharing her cake decorating experiments in 2013. She creates cake masterpieces that look like exquisite, colourful rugs. There are so many details that the cakes are a visual treat and could fit into any home decor catalogue.
Mann’s textured shag cakes have found her about 54.3k followers on Instagram. She achieves these textures through meticulously piping of tasty icing on the cakes. After spending six years planning events at a leading PR and marketing agency, Mann decided to focus all her energy into creating and designing cakes. Apart from these shaggy cakes, she also does other designs including buttercream cupcake, pinecone wreath cookies, animal cakes and more. But her rug-like cakes are the most satisfying to look at.
Have a look:
This one inspired by Oaxacan embroidery could fit perfectly against a plain, white wall!
Desserts inspired by Mexico. 🇲🇽Cake subtly inspired by Oaxacan embroidery and cookies frosted with the otomi patterns that come from Hidalgo. Growing up so close to Mexico, its traditions, art, and culture have always been a huge inspiration to me. It’s a country I love with all my heart, and I’m so appreciative for the influence it’s had - and continues to have - on me. Thank you @annabelmehran for having me make these (and for that second photo I stole from you)! ❤️
Or this shag cake that’s too cute to be eaten.
And this rainbow-themed rug is just too special.
