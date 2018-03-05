‘Makeup magician’: Beautician gives stunning makeovers to women with cancer, skin conditions

Some women use makeup to look pretty and confident and for others, it can be a way to escape the harsh reality.

Moscow-based makeup artist and stylist Gohar Avetisyan is doing just that. She is using this powerful tool to give stunning makeovers to her clients, including women with cancer and severe skin conditions.

“I can’t even explain this feeling when you do a makeover for somebody and you make this person happy and more self-confident. You help the person love themselves more,” the 24-year-old wrote on Instagram, according to the Daily Mail.

Avetisyan has built a strong fan base on social media with 4.6 million followers on Instagram alone. The self-taught artist, who some call a ‘makeup magician’ regularly posts before-and-after videos of makeup transformation of women.

Her Instagram account shows how her work not only gives her clients a completely different look but also empowers them.

What’s more heartwarming is her transformation of women with a terminal illness like cancer. Her clients, who found themselves unrecognisable after chemotherapy, say they got back the confidence to look into the mirror and feel beautiful.

“The main task is to transform you, to hide small shortcomings and to emphasize your dignity,” she writes on her website.