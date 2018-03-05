‘Makeup magician’: Beautician gives stunning makeovers to women with cancer, skin conditions
Moscow-based makeup artist and stylist Gohar Avetisyan is using makeup to give stunning makeovers to her clients, including women with cancer and severe skin conditions.
Some women use makeup to look pretty and confident and for others, it can be a way to escape the harsh reality.
Moscow-based makeup artist and stylist Gohar Avetisyan is doing just that. She is using this powerful tool to give stunning makeovers to her clients, including women with cancer and severe skin conditions.
Вчера специально ко мне на преображение перелетела с Дагестана г.Кизилюрт потрясающая девушка Джамиля ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻 Когда ей было 2,5 годика случилось горе.. в последствии которого она получила ожоги .... и ее лицо навсегда стало не таким , как у всех 😔😢 Сложно задавать этот вопрос, но все же, как вам преображение ? Мне удалось подчеркнуть её внутреннюю красоту ???😔🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 __________________ Yesterday especially for the transformation flew a gorgeous lady Jamilya from Kizilurt in Dagestan❤❤❤ when she was 2,5 y.o. Something terrible happened... she got these burns... and her face turned different forever😔😢 it's hard do ask this question, but how do you like the transformation? Did I manage to highlight her inner beauty??? 😔🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
“I can’t even explain this feeling when you do a makeover for somebody and you make this person happy and more self-confident. You help the person love themselves more,” the 24-year-old wrote on Instagram, according to the Daily Mail.
Avetisyan has built a strong fan base on social media with 4.6 million followers on Instagram alone. The self-taught artist, who some call a ‘makeup magician’ regularly posts before-and-after videos of makeup transformation of women.
Her Instagram account shows how her work not only gives her clients a completely different look but also empowers them.
Знакомьтесь , это Екатерина ❤️ @shtepa_ekaterina_andreevna_ у неё рак 😔 четвёртая стадия ... множество метастаз , но она очень хочет жить и делает все для этого 😔😭 ломится в любые двери , просит всех о помощи ... она рассказывала мне , что некоторые врачи ей в открытую говорили : "куда ты лезешь !" Расслабься и сиди ! Ничего уже не поделать " и так далее 😔 я решила подарить Кате новые эмоции и свежий глоточек позитива и красоты ❤️❤️❤️ как вам преображение ? P.s.: спасибо большое за парик @sistemavolos , которые согласились подарить его моей героине❤️🙏🏻 жду очень ваших мнений , мои дорогие ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 ____ Meet Ekaterina ❤ @shtepa_ekaterina_andreevna_ she has cancer 😔 stage IV... a lot of metastases, but she wants to live and does everything for it😔😭 knocks on every door, asks everyone for help... she told me that some of the doctors seriously told her: "where are you going!" Relax and sit down! There’s nothing you can do" and so on😔 I decided to give Katya new emotions and a fresh breath of positivity and beauty❤❤❤ how do you like the transformation? P.s.: thank you so much for the wig to @sistemavolos , who agreed to present it to my heroine❤🙏🏻 I’m waiting for your opinions, my darlings❤❤❤🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
What’s more heartwarming is her transformation of women with a terminal illness like cancer. Her clients, who found themselves unrecognisable after chemotherapy, say they got back the confidence to look into the mirror and feel beautiful.
“The main task is to transform you, to hide small shortcomings and to emphasize your dignity,” she writes on her website.
Спасибо вам огромное за такую взаимную любовь ❤️❤️❤️❤️ за ваши слова❤️❤️❤️❤️ со вчерашнего вечера всю читаю и улыбка не сходит с моего лица 🤗🤗🤗🤗🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 как обычно после видео , хочется ещё показать вам все изменения на фото 👆🏻🙌🏻🙏🏻 Самое сложное при создании новых бровей - сделать их максимально естественными и натуральными 😱😍❤️ у мен получилось ?))) кто хочет увидеть процесс создания этого образа для прекрасной Юлии?))) кстати , вы обратили внимание , что после губы в 2 раза больше, а особенно верхняя??)) это все косметика 🤗❤️🙌🏻 Юля была в восторге ❤️❤️❤️ жду ваших оценок, любимые ❤️🙏🏻🙌🏻 ___________ Thank you so much for such a a mutual love❤❤❤❤ for your words❤❤❤❤ I’m reading since yesterday night and the smile doesn’t go off my face🤗🤗🤗🤗🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 as usual after video I really want to show all the changes on the photo👆🏻🙌🏻🙏🏻 the hardest part of doing new eyebrows is to make them the most natural😱😍❤ did I do it?))) who wants to see the process of creating this look for amazing Julia?))) btw, did you notice that the lips are twice as big, especially the upper lip??)) this is all make-up🤗❤🙌🏻 Julia was amazed❤❤❤ waiting for your reviews, my dears❤🙏🏻🙌🏻