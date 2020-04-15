Making lockdown fun: Fans dress up as K-pop albums
K-pop fans spend lockdown playing dress-up, with their favourite artists’ albums as inspiration, and it’s a sight for sore eyes!more-lifestyle Updated: Apr 15, 2020 20:10 IST
K-pop is synonymous with viral trends on social media. From artists’ birthdays (EXO Sehun’s birthday trended no. 1 worldwide) and album announcements (excited BTS fans got a bunch of jumbled letters, #AWKJSJFKSJFLA, into worldwide trends a day before Ego dropped) to cute wishes to their favourite K-pop star just because, fans turn even the smallest of things into a talking point while just having fun. So, it isn’t a surprise to see them come up with an entertaining — and colour-coordinated — trend to kill time while they stay inside to wait out the lockdown.
Around the world, fans are dressing up as their favourite music albums, matching their outfits with the cover art.
dress like your favourite got7 album challenge pic.twitter.com/C0KGNaBh6x— hayeon ☾ (@majukyum) March 28, 2020
READ | K-pop sensation Z-Stars in India: Performing here was surreal
This latest trend doing the rounds of the Korean music loving community on social media kills two birds with one stone. It allows them to flaunt their precious collection of albums and gives them an incentive to get out of those pyjamas they’ve been lazing around in for days.
Dressing up as Kpop album - VIXX edition— 錯乱 @ #홍빈아_사랑해 (@sakuran_rk) April 2, 2020
_(:3 」∠)_ tired pic.twitter.com/wPzjhpuOls
While edgy Western looks abound, desi fans aren’t one to be outdone! Some are breaking out their festive finery while others borrow from their mothers to present the perfect sartorial embodiment of their K-pop album of choice!
Dressing up as EXO albums everyday kurta ver.— Lay Ki Laila (@exoisweird) April 4, 2020
(I am so scared of posting this jsjs 🙈...ignire the wrinkles I didn’t have energy to steam 😭😭) pic.twitter.com/KdohmDNiIo
READ | Beyond Parasite: Journey into South Korean cinema
Sooo I did the #GOT7AlbumFitChallenge Indian traditional wear ver✨👉👈 Did I do well? creds to @majukyum for making this challenge 💚 #GOT7 #갓세븐 @GOT7Official #GOT7_DYE #GOT7_NOTBYTHEMOON #ahgaseselcaday pic.twitter.com/vPNHl99Fbl— ☾ 갓세븐 ✨ 王嘉爾 (@jbdefsdg) April 6, 2020
BTS, EXO, MonstaX, Seventeen, GOT7, and more — The trend is seeing participation from fans of K-pop supergroups to newer ones, and the coronavirus scare won’t dampen their enthusiasm.
Here r my outfits as albums a desi one cause I love my lenghas pic.twitter.com/CwEzVcUzLN— pri ⁷ (@enbytaegi) April 6, 2020
From kurtas to lehengas, the burst of colours is a mood amplifier!
Interact with the author on Twitter/@TheMissCurious
Follow @htshowbiz for more