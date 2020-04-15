e-paper
Making lockdown fun: Fans dress up as K-pop albums

Making lockdown fun: Fans dress up as K-pop albums

K-pop fans spend lockdown playing dress-up, with their favourite artists’ albums as inspiration, and it’s a sight for sore eyes!

Apr 15, 2020
Farozan Akhtar
Farozan Akhtar
Hindustan Times
Doesn't K-pop idol Gahyeon’s outfit feel inspired by Dreamcatcher’s album cover?
Doesn't K-pop idol Gahyeon’s outfit feel inspired by Dreamcatcher’s album cover?(Photo collage:Instagram/Facebook/Dreamcatcher)
         

K-pop is synonymous with viral trends on social media. From artists’ birthdays (EXO Sehun’s birthday trended no. 1 worldwide) and album announcements (excited BTS fans got a bunch of jumbled letters, #AWKJSJFKSJFLA, into worldwide trends a day before Ego dropped) to cute wishes to their favourite K-pop star just because, fans turn even the smallest of things into a talking point while just having fun.  So, it isn’t a surprise to see them come up with an entertaining — and colour-coordinated — trend to kill time while they stay inside to wait out the lockdown. 

Around the world, fans are dressing up as their favourite music albums, matching their outfits with the cover art.

 

Hindustantimes

This latest trend doing the rounds of the Korean music loving community on social media kills two birds with one stone. It allows them to flaunt their precious collection of albums and gives them an incentive to get out of those pyjamas they’ve been lazing around in for days. 

 

While edgy Western looks abound, desi fans aren’t one to be outdone! Some are breaking out their festive finery while others borrow from their mothers to present the perfect sartorial embodiment of their K-pop album of choice!

 

Hindustantimes

BTS, EXO, MonstaX, Seventeen, GOT7, and more — The trend is seeing participation from fans of K-pop supergroups to newer ones, and the coronavirus scare won’t dampen their enthusiasm.

Hindustantimes

 

Hindustantimes

From kurtas to lehengas, the burst of colours is a mood amplifier!

