Making lockdown fun: Fans dress up as K-pop albums

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 20:10 IST

K-pop is synonymous with viral trends on social media. From artists’ birthdays (EXO Sehun’s birthday trended no. 1 worldwide) and album announcements (excited BTS fans got a bunch of jumbled letters, #AWKJSJFKSJFLA, into worldwide trends a day before Ego dropped) to cute wishes to their favourite K-pop star just because, fans turn even the smallest of things into a talking point while just having fun. So, it isn’t a surprise to see them come up with an entertaining — and colour-coordinated — trend to kill time while they stay inside to wait out the lockdown.

Around the world, fans are dressing up as their favourite music albums, matching their outfits with the cover art.

dress like your favourite got7 album challenge pic.twitter.com/C0KGNaBh6x — hayeon ☾ (@majukyum) March 28, 2020

This latest trend doing the rounds of the Korean music loving community on social media kills two birds with one stone. It allows them to flaunt their precious collection of albums and gives them an incentive to get out of those pyjamas they’ve been lazing around in for days.

Dressing up as Kpop album - VIXX edition



_(:3 」∠)_ tired pic.twitter.com/wPzjhpuOls — 錯乱 @ #홍빈아_사랑해 (@sakuran_rk) April 2, 2020

While edgy Western looks abound, desi fans aren’t one to be outdone! Some are breaking out their festive finery while others borrow from their mothers to present the perfect sartorial embodiment of their K-pop album of choice!

Dressing up as EXO albums everyday kurta ver.



(I am so scared of posting this jsjs 🙈...ignire the wrinkles I didn’t have energy to steam 😭😭) pic.twitter.com/KdohmDNiIo — Lay Ki Laila (@exoisweird) April 4, 2020

BTS, EXO, MonstaX, Seventeen, GOT7, and more — The trend is seeing participation from fans of K-pop supergroups to newer ones, and the coronavirus scare won’t dampen their enthusiasm.

Here r my outfits as albums a desi one cause I love my lenghas pic.twitter.com/CwEzVcUzLN — pri ⁷ (@enbytaegi) April 6, 2020

From kurtas to lehengas, the burst of colours is a mood amplifier!

