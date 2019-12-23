e-paper
Meat eaters suffer lesser during hangovers than their vegan, vegetarian mates

Meat eaters suffer lesser during hangovers than their vegan, vegetarian mates

The researchers noted that both zinc and vitamin B3 are mostly found in animal products so it can be inferred that vegans and vegetarians who are low on these two are more vulnerable to bad hangovers.

Dec 23, 2019 13:50 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Washington D.C. [USA]
The researchers noted that both zinc and vitamin B3 are mostly found in animal products so it can be inferred that vegans and vegetarians who are low on these two are more vulnerable to bad hangovers.
The researchers noted that both zinc and vitamin B3 are mostly found in animal products so it can be inferred that vegans and vegetarians who are low on these two are more vulnerable to bad hangovers.(Unsplash)
         

Vegans are more prone to the effects of hangovers as against their meat-eating counterparts, as revealed by a new study.

In a research published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine, Dutch researchers from Utrecht University carried out an experiment on 13 social drinkers, reported New York Post.

The participants were analyzed for twenty-three hangover related symptoms, first in control settings, where they abstained from drinking on a given night. The subjects then went out drinking on the night after and were monitored for adverse hangover effects such as headache, palpitations, nausea, sweating, dizziness, thirst and sensitivity towards light and sound.

The participants were instructed to record whatever they ate while undergoing the study. What they ate was subsequently analyzed for its nutrient value and the trend that emerged showed that the ones who had a low Zinc and vitamin B3 intake fared the worst on the test parameters. Zinc deficiency was clearly associated with vomiting and low vitamin B3, also known as nicotinic acid, led to the intensification of hangover symptoms.

The researchers noted that both zinc and vitamin B3 are mostly found in animal products so it can be inferred that vegans and vegetarians who are low on these two are more vulnerable to bad hangovers.

“Nicotinic acid and zinc are required to break ethanol, which is alcohol, down into acetaldehyde. You need these two nutrients to digest alcohol. It makes sense that if you’re lacking in it, you would experience a worse hangover,” Rabia De LaTour, MD, gastroenterologist and assistant professor of medicine at NYU Langone Health told New York Post.

On the other hand, Da LaTour warned that this study is quite small and hence can’t be totally considered conclusive, so it’s still not advised to pound on pills that claim to cure hangovers.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

