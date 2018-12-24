Merry Christmas 2018: Best quotes, SMSes, wishes to share on WhatsApp and Facebook
To wish all your loved ones a Merry Christmas, here are some messages, SMSes, WhatsApp messages and photos which you can share with them.
It is the season to be jolly- and food, fun and family are the highlights of this part of the year. Christmas, celebrated every year on December 25 marks the birth of Jesus Christ. The festival is a favourite among children who are excited to receive gifts from Santa Claus and decorate their Christmas trees. To wish all your loved ones a Merry Christmas, here are some messages, SMSes, WhatsApp messages and photos which you can share with them.
Wishing you a magical and blissful holiday!
Have a merry Christmas and prosperous New Year!
May this season of giving be the start of your better life.
Have a great and blessed holiday!
May this Christmas season
Brings you nothing but fond memories,
Happiness and laughter
Wish you all the best this holiday season
and throughout the year,
Merry Christmas!
Let us forget the past and start anew,
wishing to see you this Christmas!
I wish this holiday season you would receive
Love, peace and joy for the whole year,
Merry Christmas!
May you receive the greatest gift of all this Christmas,
someone to share your life with,
Merry Christmas!
If I could tell Santa what to give you,
It would be happiness and peace
Not just this Christmas,
but for the entire year
May this Christmas be
more than just a season,
but a way of life
May this holiday season
be full of surprises and cheers,
simply because you deserved the best.
