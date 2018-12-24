Merry Christmas 2018: Best quotes, SMSes, wishes to share on WhatsApp and Facebook

It is the season to be jolly- and food, fun and family are the highlights of this part of the year. Christmas, celebrated every year on December 25 marks the birth of Jesus Christ. The festival is a favourite among children who are excited to receive gifts from Santa Claus and decorate their Christmas trees. To wish all your loved ones a Merry Christmas, here are some messages, SMSes, WhatsApp messages and photos which you can share with them.

Wishing you a magical and blissful holiday!

Have a merry Christmas and prosperous New Year!

May this season of giving be the start of your better life.

Have a great and blessed holiday!

May this Christmas season

Brings you nothing but fond memories,

Happiness and laughter

Wish you all the best this holiday season

and throughout the year,

Merry Christmas!

Let us forget the past and start anew,

wishing to see you this Christmas!

I wish this holiday season you would receive

Love, peace and joy for the whole year,

Merry Christmas!

May you receive the greatest gift of all this Christmas,

someone to share your life with,

Merry Christmas!

If I could tell Santa what to give you,

It would be happiness and peace

Not just this Christmas,

but for the entire year

May this Christmas be

more than just a season,

but a way of life

May this holiday season

be full of surprises and cheers,

simply because you deserved the best.

