Minimal or maximal, your washroom says a lot about you

One’s washroom is often a reflection of one’s personality. It’s that often underrated spot where you begin your day. So it could impact the rest of your day and also your mood. Some like to add gravitas to their bathroom interiors with fresh fragrant flowers and votive candles, while for others it’s more about natural light and meticulously organised vanity cabinets. While some like their affirmation boards by the side of the sink, others have their favoruite Egyptian cotton towels neatly stacked in the bathroom closet. We got fashion designer Nikhita Tandon and entrepreneur and model Rahi Chadda to share their individual take.

De-clutter and organise

Designer Nikhita Tandon likes to keep changing her washroom decor depending on her mood. One month, it’s all pink and girlie and radiating a Marie Antoinette salon vibe and next month, it’s all gothic with gleaming metallic accents. “One’s bathroom has to match one’s personality - it could be a flower vase or the choice of the wallpaper. One needs to give it that much attention as that’s the place where one spends maximum time. It’s where you kick-start your day. I like to match the bathroom set to the tiles and the walls,” says Nikhita. Her washroom is a cornucopia of aroma candles and flowers handpicked from her farmhouse. “I normally pick up what’s growing at the farm because the usual flowers like lilies and carnations are available everywhere,” she adds.

Next to her washbasin are her neatly arranged skin care and make-up products and there’s a separate section dedicated to foot and body care. “In the cabinets, I like to stock white and pick colour towels along with my night suits and gym wear,” adds she.

Budget-friendly tips

“It’s all about keeping it simple, clutter-free and organised. I’d suggest add flowers and and pots to introduce an element of greenery. Also, how you organise and keep your face care products and bath salts makes all the difference. I’d also recommend keeping books and magazines and one could always put an inspiring poster with a nifty slogan to keep one inspired early in the morning,” says Nikhita.

Natural light makes all the difference

Model Rahi Chadda is all for contemporary minimalism. “I love glimmering Italian marble when it comes to bathroom floorings. All in all, I like a minimal, fresh and clean vibe. Think of an airy spacious spot - lit up with natural light. I love to spend time here so I ensure it’s not crowded with stuff. I have an OCD when it comes to my toiletries, for instance, I like to stock skin care in a particular section and hair and make-up products in another, which makes it easy for me to pick these up when I have to get ready and go out,” says Rahi, who doesn’t like candles and flowers..

“My bathroom is rather stark with a copper metallic finish. I like to offset the white marble with either a contrasting charcoal or light grey accent. The gunmetal chandelier adds to a chic finish. I love an influx of natural lights and that especially helps me when I’m indulging in my daily skincare regime. Also, I like to keep my affirmations here. Besides, I have an obsession for white towels in Egyptian cotton,” he adds.

Budget tips

“Bathroom is such a personal space and one could easily create that space in whatever budget you have. Opt for colours which make you feel good. More than anything else, keep it clean and hygienic and organise your basic essentials,” shares Rahi.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 16:27 IST