Miss England Bhasha Mukherjee picks up the stethoscope to serve Covid-19 patients

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 19:47 IST

Desperate times call for desperate measures and the Covid-19 pandemic has also brought to the forefront many unlikely heroes. Miss England 2019 Bhasha Mukherjee, too, has decided to put her pageant duties aside for a while to pitch in during this crisis. She is putting her two degrees- Bachelor in Medical Science and Bachelor in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Nottingham- to good use by helping patients at Pilgrim Hospital, Eastern England.

She tells us, “I was in the middle of a humanitarian work in India in March, and was supposed to go to Pakistan, Mauritius, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka after it. My Pakistan visa was not coming through, and then there were travel bans. It was then that my colleagues at the hospital told me how busy grim the situation was, coupled with the news of retired doctors returning to work. I immediately knew that I wanted to join them and share the workload, because every pair of hands counts.”

Born in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh and brought up in Kolkata, West Bengal, she was nine when her family shifted to the UK. Mukherjee says, “I was a book nerd at school and didn’t think about becoming a doctor. But then, I had an interest in both arts and sciences, and medicine is the best mish-mash of both of them. That’s why I chose to pursue medicine. When I got bored of just studies at the age of 16-17, I wanted to try theatre. Instead, I got into modelling, for about eight years, followed by participating n the pageant. I remember, the very next day after the finale, I had to start work at the hospital, and I was more worried about that than the fact that I won.”

She joins her duties at the hospital from this week onwards. “I was in the self-isolation period after returning from India. From what I heard from my colleagues, it’s been stressful. But everyone is being so supportive of each other, especially on the frontline. It’s a massive team effort,” she signs off.

