Miss England Bhasha Mukherjee picks up the stethoscope to serve Covid-19 patients
The beauty queen will start working at the Pilgrim Hospital, Eastern England this week onwardsmore-lifestyle Updated: Apr 14, 2020 19:47 IST
Desperate times call for desperate measures and the Covid-19 pandemic has also brought to the forefront many unlikely heroes. Miss England 2019 Bhasha Mukherjee, too, has decided to put her pageant duties aside for a while to pitch in during this crisis. She is putting her two degrees- Bachelor in Medical Science and Bachelor in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Nottingham- to good use by helping patients at Pilgrim Hospital, Eastern England.
View this post on Instagram
You ever felt the effect of DIVINE INTERVENTION? Like someone up there is protecting you and magically makes everything come together in the end after numerous hurdles. That's how today felt. This photo has been captured on a phone by the talented @soulful_s , a true singh, who drove 4 hours each way to my hospital, and captured everything within 1 hour. This gentleman made my vision a reality and that for me was actually emotional. Thank you @tamararashford.ox you loyal, I like you ( - DJ Khaled) I couldn't have done this without you girl - that's some Scorpio love right there. Thank you @bitaayazdani and @aishaaa_aa my beauties and all the fantastic staff at my hospital for making my day so special today. There's a reason why you all were placed in my life at this precise junction of my life. What is beauty without a purpose. Love you my precious NHS and all the heroes that make this system a success. Love you pilgrim hospital - my work and worship XXX @missenglandnews @beautywithapurposeofficial @missworld
She tells us, “I was in the middle of a humanitarian work in India in March, and was supposed to go to Pakistan, Mauritius, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka after it. My Pakistan visa was not coming through, and then there were travel bans. It was then that my colleagues at the hospital told me how busy grim the situation was, coupled with the news of retired doctors returning to work. I immediately knew that I wanted to join them and share the workload, because every pair of hands counts.”
View this post on Instagram
#Stayhome We owe it to our brilliant NHS staff and healthcare staff all over the world to atleast follow one simple step: stay at home. Our fore father's lasted world wars , famines , great depression, partitions, haulocaust - the trauma of which was by far much bigger than anything we are facing right now constricted within our own four walls. Health care staff are risking their lives for us so let's risk our mere leisure for a little while to say thank you to them. Video by @soulful_s @missenglandnews
Born in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh and brought up in Kolkata, West Bengal, she was nine when her family shifted to the UK. Mukherjee says, “I was a book nerd at school and didn’t think about becoming a doctor. But then, I had an interest in both arts and sciences, and medicine is the best mish-mash of both of them. That’s why I chose to pursue medicine. When I got bored of just studies at the age of 16-17, I wanted to try theatre. Instead, I got into modelling, for about eight years, followed by participating n the pageant. I remember, the very next day after the finale, I had to start work at the hospital, and I was more worried about that than the fact that I won.”
She joins her duties at the hospital from this week onwards. “I was in the self-isolation period after returning from India. From what I heard from my colleagues, it’s been stressful. But everyone is being so supportive of each other, especially on the frontline. It’s a massive team effort,” she signs off.
Follow @htshowbiz for more