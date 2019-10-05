e-paper
Saturday, Oct 05, 2019

Navratri 2019: Day 7 Goddess Kalratri shubh muhurat, puja timings, Ghatasthapana and significance

Navratri 2019: On the seventh day, it is Maa Kalratri who is worshipped. She is one of the destructive forms of Maa Shakti, including Kali, Mahakali, Mrityu, Rudrani, Bhadrakali, Bhairavi, Chamunda, Chandi and Durga.

more-lifestyle Updated: Oct 05, 2019 06:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Navratri 2019: Devi Kalratri is considered as the fiercest form of Durga.
         

Navratri is a festival which celebrates the victory of good over evil and is celebrated in various ways all over India. Devotees observe fasts, while there are also dandia and garba functions. It is also during this time that Durga Puja is celebrated, which is festival of the Bengalis and people can see all kinds of creative pandals during these days.

It is during the Navratris that each form of Maa Durga is worshipped. On the seventh day, it is Maa Kalratri who is worshipped. She is one of the destructive forms of Maa Shakti, including Kali, Mahakali, Mrityu, Rudrani, Bhadrakali, Bhairavi, Chamunda, Chandi and Durga.

Although on many occasions people think that Kali and Kalratri are the same, they are not. Devi Kalratri is considered as the fiercest form of Durga. She is known as the one who destroys demons, spirits, ghosts and all negative energies.

She is associated with the crown chakra. Those who believe in her are bestowed with siddhis and niddhis, that is, knowledge, wealth and power. Her devotees are blessed with positive outcomes, which helps in making them fearless. She is also known as Raudri and Dhumorna. She has the vajra and a curved sword, which are her weapons and she is depicted as sitting on a donkey.

The meaning of Kaal is time and death and kaalratri is the one who is ‘the death of Kaal.’ Maa Kalratri puts an end to ignorance, bringing light into the dark. She has three eyes from whom lightning like rays come out and her necklace shines like thunder in a night sky. While breathing, fire can be seen coming out of her nostrils.

From Maa Kalratri we learn that decay, pain, sorrow, destruction and death cannot be avoided, they are truths of life. We need to accept them.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 06:48 IST

