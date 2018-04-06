Only 37% Indian husbands trust their wives when it comes to driving, finds survey

Three in every five Indians admitted to using mobile phones while driving, according to a survey conducted on April 6. North India, with 62%, leads in this offence, as compared to south with 52%.

According to a Nissan Connected Families of India survey, only one in four Indians have admitted that they have been caught by policemen breaking this law.

“Over-speeding additionally posed another problem as 60% of respondents admitted to over-speeding in Kerala, followed by 51% in Delhi, and 28% in Punjab,” said the survey conducted in collaboration with Nissan India and Kantar IMRB.

The survey analysed the day-to-day driving habits of Indians across 20 states, ranging from over-speeding, phone usage, punctuality and vigilance to trust.

It pointed out that a large percentage of women respondents (nearly 64%) trust their spouse when it comes to driving, as against just 37% of men who could say the same.

Children, however, scored consistently low on the trust score with 30% respondents rating them the least, the survey noted.

“The findings of the Nissan Connected Families of India survey have not only revealed some startling facts but also raised a need for in-car technology and connectivity for safety of the loved ones,” said Jerome Saigot, managing director, Nissan Motor India. “This has been further affirmed by the fact that 53% respondents expressed the desire to be connected to their family even while driving,” he added.

“Moreover, nearly 64% of the respondents admitted to getting late for meetings. This trend varied from North to South, as 65% respondents in Kerala conceded to failing in keeping time commitments as opposed to 48% in Punjab,” it added.

