Owners present pets to Philippines priest for blessing on World Animal Day

Elaborately dressed cats and dogs were among the animals blessed outside a Philippine mall in celebration of the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and World Animal day.

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 10:29 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Manila
A pet owner carries her Poodle dog dressed in a gown at a pet fashion show celebrating World Animals Day in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A pet owner carries her Poodle dog dressed in a gown at a pet fashion show celebrating World Animals Day in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez(REUTERS)
         

Elaborately dressed cats and dogs and even a palm-sized sugar glider were among the animals blessed outside a Philippine mall on Sunday in celebration of the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and World Animal day.

Pet owners raised their furry friends as a priest sprinkled holy water on the menagerie.

“They are like humans to us, so we need to have them blessed and make sure they do not get sick, and continue being with me,” said Filipino dog owner Ram de Castro, while carrying his pet dressed in Miss Universe-inspired red evening gown.

More than 100 pets were brought in for this year’s religious and blessing ceremony.

Anna Padrilao, a cat owner, said it was only right that her pet gets blessed because he is also a creation of God.

“Animals should be treasured the same way as humans”, she said.

World Animal Day, a day of action recognised worldwide for animal rights and welfare, is celebrated on Oct. 4, the feast day of Saint Francis of Assisi.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 10:27 IST

