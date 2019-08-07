Perfecting the desk job

more-lifestyle

How does your work desk look? A table right beside the window with books overflowing and running from the top to bottom of the table leg? Papers strewn on the table top along with pens and a coffee mug with its contents spilled over? They say that a clean, organised desk makes your focus sharper and your mind work better. Take some cues from these pros on how to turn that messy work desk into an inspiring space where you can enjoy work and replenish your creative juices.

Maria Goretti’s cozy corner

Maria Goretti, TV host, chef and author

“My desk is full of curios that I have collected from around the world — a pebble from Bhutan, wood flowers from pine trees in Mussoorie and shells from Australia among others — as they add warmth to my area. The wallpaper of roses is also soothing and makes me feel peaceful.”

Tips: A sea salt lamp is great to change the aura and generate positive energy

in the room. Decluttering is important. Use unused stuff at home as storage pieces to organise the desk. I use boxes and cases that my kids don’t use, to organise. Also, I colour ropes, pin pictures on them and hang them over my desk. A planner or calendar is also a great addition. I like planning holidays so I like to pin it on the board.

Aanchal Malhotra’s writing space

Aanchal Malhotra, author

“My desk is placed next to the large verandah windows, bathing it in sunlight almost throughout the day. I like to keep my space clean and organised even when I am in the middle of research with piles of books everywhere. I am almost obsessive when it comes to post-its and lists, and one will often find my wall crowded with such notes, character references, calendars and maps.”

Tips: Make a vision board above your desk to help you with new creative ideas. Cool, earthy tones are the best for the wall/table colour. In case you already have a table and want to change the colour, get adhesive sheets that stick over the table just like wallpapers on the wall.

Pallavi Singh upcycled decor theme

Pallavi Singh, Blogger

My study desk is made of upcycled knick-knacks. I am a firm believer in sustainable living, and being a blogger, I often get beautiful invites. Instead of throwing them, I upcycle them for décor.

Tips: If you don’t have a pin board, go for a thermocol one that might have come with some packaging or invite. You can reuse a dress that you don’t wear anymore to make the base of the board. Put Mason jar with twigs/flowers from the garden or put fairy lights in them. Use tin from invites or unused utensils as planters, which will add greenery to your desk.

Anubha Gupta’s design studio

Anubha Gupta, Interior design expert

“This is where I do three main things — checking out samples, comparing them and reading — so I need a lot of space to lay stuff on my table. So the size of the table matters to me the most. I don’t like plain things. I like things that help me think more to be around my desk. A painting, a plant, they are all inspiring and calming at the same time.”

Tips: Make sure you get the right size of the table according to your work. If you like keeping a lot of things on the table and don’t like the table to be cluttered, storage boxes and trays are the best. These jute ones look fab and are

budget-friendly. Also, a tray with drinking water is must — copper vessel water is great,

so you can keep that.

Nikhita Tandon’s fashion den

Nikhita Tandon, Designer

“My desk is full of pencils and colours. I scribble everywhere. There are notes, incomplete sketches pinned on the table and order sheets all around. I have beads and sequins poured into a plastic bottle placed at the edge of the table, magazines and coffee table books for references.”

Tips: A few essentials on the desk are a pen stand to declutter the table, a candle to keep you calm, and a cup of green tea. Changing the table’s direction to face east, according to Vastu, helps in all-round mind-body integration.

