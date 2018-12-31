Pick your theme right

As the year comes to a close, restaurateurs across the city are making it increasingly easier to step out and dance the night away. For a city that is known for its extravagance and bustling young population, it is indeed an added advantage that restaurants and cafes are coming up with innovative ideas and themes to get 2019 started on a joyous note.

London Taxi, Lower Parel, has chosen Mahiki, a popular club in Mayfair, London as their theme to bring on 2019. “It’s the most famous party spot in London. The place is known for its cocktails and nightlife alike. We aim to bring in that level of ambience and energy to London Taxi this year,” says Dhawal Udeshi, managing partner. “The party will see a host of DJs spinning popular tracks, to accompany great food and imported alcohol,” he adds.

Playing cupid, Juhu’s popular wine-on-tap restaurant, Wine Villa, has come up with an innovative theme for the impending celebrations, which is ‘New You’. “The restaurant will hand over green bands to singles and red bands to couples. We will play host to a perfect venue for youngsters to meet and maybe start the year with a new romance,” says the owner, Roppanshi Bhatt.

Lord of the Drinks, across all their Mumbai outlets, has planned a classic Hollywood themed evening titled, ‘Moulin Rouge’. “We are having a huge party, the tagline for or theme is, ‘Paris comes to India’. We will be staging a live action performance and an LED show,” says Shwet Jain, from their promotional team. “ Being 100ft long, we are known to be the longest bar in Asia. The bar has two zones — Rocky Star Cocktail Bar and Plum, which provides our customers with dishes from various countries,” he adds.

Arjun Raj Kher, Brand Head at Bayroute and Hitchki, says, “Keeping two completely different brands and audiences in mind we would like to create an unforgettable experience for our guests. Bayroute, Powai would like to welcome the New Year’s with impeccable Mediterranean cuisine, delightful cocktails and live music by maestro Vyom Joshi. On the other hand you can enjoy a dramatic and total Bollywood New year’s eve with nostalgic recreations, scrumptious food and the 90s pop blockbusters. Highlight of the evening would be never to miss the extravagant Dard-e-Disco Night at all Hitchki outlets.”

Tappa, in Lower Parel, has chosen the theme, ‘Around The World With Tappa’ for their celebrations. “Our patrons will find themselves teleporting when the clock strikes midnight. We have curated a special food menu that includes inspirations from across the globe like Swiss Cheese Pygmy Kulcha and Himalayan Trout Fish Tikka which can be complemented with cocktails such as Carribean Rum Punch, Bahama Swizzle and Colombian Casanova,” says, Sareen Madhiyan, head chef.

