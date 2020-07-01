e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Pride-inspired accessories you can rock all year round

Pride-inspired accessories you can rock all year round

One month is not enough to show your support to the LGBTQI+ community, so here are some cool rainbow-inspired accessories to show your love and warmth towards the people of the community.

more-lifestyle Updated: Jul 01, 2020 23:34 IST
Akshay Kaushal
Akshay Kaushal
Hindustan Times
Pride month might be over but that doesn’t stop us from sporting the rainbow palette and supporting the LGBTQI+ rights.
Pride month might be over but that doesn’t stop us from sporting the rainbow palette and supporting the LGBTQI+ rights.
         

Pride month might be over but that doesn’t stop us from sporting the rainbow palette and supporting the LGBTQI+ rights. After all, fashion plays a pivotal role in changing the mindset of people and promoting acceptance and inclusivity in our society. Last month, we saw a lot of rainbow shade accessories making it to various Instagram pages. Even a lot of high end brands left no stone unturned in support of the Pride month. And it was also time for us to take some fashion inspiration and opt for those multi-coloured accessories not just for one month but all year round. From rainbow coloured glittery masks to headgear, here’s every Pride-inspired accessory that we saw.

Rainbow shoes

 

 While a lot of brands launched their own version of Pride shoes with rainbow shade, some also tried DIY ideas and coloured their canvas shoes in rainbow hue. They certainly look cool and complement very well with denims and white tees.

Glittery rainbow headscarfs

 

 Headscarfs and headbands are the coolest trend of this season. And what trended even more were the rainbow-inspired headpieces. The winner of India’s first transgender beauty contest, Nitasha Biswas also wore a blinged rainbow coloured headband from Palak Dhawan.

Rainbow masks

 

With masks becoming a part of our daily life due to the ongoing pandemic. This year’s Pride month saw a lot of rainbow-hued masks trending on social media. Supporters of the LGBTQI+ community wore it with pride.

Pride earrings

 

Earrings with rainbow-coloured tassels were also seen during the Pride month and we certainly don’t mind sporting these funky earrings through out the year.

 

top news
US lends support in India vs China in UNSC over Karachi attack statement
US lends support in India vs China in UNSC over Karachi attack statement
‘Will boost India’s security’: Mike Pompeo welcomes ban on 59 Chinese apps
‘Will boost India’s security’: Mike Pompeo welcomes ban on 59 Chinese apps
PM Modi hits delete on his Weibo account after banning it in India. It isn’t easy
PM Modi hits delete on his Weibo account after banning it in India. It isn’t easy
Priyanka Gandhi clears dues on Lutyens’ bungalow hours after govt notice
Priyanka Gandhi clears dues on Lutyens’ bungalow hours after govt notice
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally nears 90K mark, death toll now over 8,000
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally nears 90K mark, death toll now over 8,000
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
9 wanted men designated as terrorists under anti-terror law
9 wanted men designated as terrorists under anti-terror law
On The Record | On low death rate & lockdowns: Oxford Prof Sunetra Gupta’s argument
On The Record | On low death rate & lockdowns: Oxford Prof Sunetra Gupta’s argument
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In