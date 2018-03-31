Protein engineering may improve mRNA therapies’ effectiveness

Rational protein engineering can improve the effectiveness of messenger RNA (mRNA) therapies, a new research has revealed.

According to the study, specific examples of sequence engineering that led to improved expression, duration, and enzymatic activity of target proteins are reported.

The mRNA drugs offer a promising new approach to deliver therapeutic replacement proteins, and novel strategies designed to engineer more stable and active proteins are further enhancing the potential of mRNA therapies.

The researchers described the methods they used to engineer specific protein sequences and demonstrated the positive effects this had on protein expression in mice. Sequence engineering was also able to improve the thermostability and activity of the therapeutic enzymes.

The article titled, Leveraging Rational Protein Engineering to Improve mRNA Therapeutics, is co-authored by Romesh Subramanian and colleagues from Alexion, New Haven, Connecticut, USA.

“Developing protein variants with improved stability and activity should reduce necessary dosing frequency, and hence improve patient compliance,” said Executive Editor Graham C. Parker.

The findings from the study are published in the journal Nucleic Acid Therapeutics, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc. publishers.

