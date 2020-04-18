Remembering Gandhi in times of corona: 5 quotes that will give you strength

more-lifestyle

In Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, 26-year-old Mohan Mohapatra dresses up as Mahatma Gandhi, his body painted silver. He goes around distributing face masks and hand sanitisers in the slums. Carrying our national flag in his hand, he believes that playing the Father of the Nation does create an impact as he spreads awareness about Covid-19. Many in the past have depicted the father and tried to pass on his lessons. Remember Sanjay Dutt in the movie Munna Bhai M.B.B.S? He was inspired by the Mahatma and led a path that got him happiness.

Today, as we fight the deadly coronavirus, let’s recall a few lessons from Gandhiji and draw some strength from these:

It’s the quality of your life that matters not the speed with which you live: We have been leading our lives like a machine at its highest speed, this is the time for us to sit back and enjoy what we have today, relish things we forgot existed. Create memories with our loved ones, follow a passion you left behind. So stop cribbing and focus on the quality of your life.

Your health is your real wealth: Focus on your health. Get up, have your breakfast in peace with no rush to reach anywhere. Exercise, perform yoga asanas or meditate.

Love is the strongest force the world possesses: Gandhi believed in the power of universal love, and this is what we see today. How strangers are standing by each other . Let love bind us together to face the pandemic.

Let us respect other religions even as we respect our own: Today, religion has tragically become a tool of hatred. But as the world battles the pandemic, so many heartwarming stories of compassion surpassing the man-made barriers of religion and caste are being shared. Let’s keep it like that, always.

Our happiness and peace of mind lie in our doing what we regard as right and proper, not in doing what others say or do: So if you are a man and like to cook, go ahead! Do what you like, beat all the negativity, stay positive and stay happy.