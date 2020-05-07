Social distancing guide: Bord for En in Sweden is opening its ‘Table for One’, a Covid-19 safe restaurant. Here’s all you need to know

Updated: May 07, 2020 15:23 IST

A table. A chair. In the middle of a warm summer meadow. Table for one is a dining experience in privacy. No wait staff and no other guests. The food is sent to you in a basket from the restaurant kitchen window.

This is the first thing you read as you enter the creatively appealing site for Bord för En. It’s then when the stellar concept strikes you, a brilliant idea in times of Covid-19. As many restaurants and other recreational spaces have had to pull the shutters down and reassess their business and what they offer to their customers in the era of the coronavirus pandemic, a new dining experience from a couple in Sweden eggs you to look within and learn to enjoy your own company first, all through their quirky idea of opening Bord för En, which means ‘Table for One’. The best part or at least of one of the interesting parts is that Bord för En is a single table laid out in an empty field, with no servers, and meals delivered in a picnic basket on a string. So there’s a meadow, there’s a picnic basket and there’s food involved, am I in an Enid Blyton novel for adults, where I’m the ‘Famous’ One?

This unconventional restaurant set to open on May 10 in Värmland as per their official Facebook page, will be run by husband-wife team, former chef Rasmus Persson and Linda Karlsson. Bord för En will welcome one guest a day for their choice of meal - breakfast, lunch, or dinner. The food will be based on the season with a cocktail pairing available.

According to their official website, “Bord för en is a solo dining experience, and as such one of the only true Covid-19 safe restaurants in the world. Of course, you should really be careful traveling in these times. But if you are on the road or have an urgent cause in the region of Wermland. You do need to eat. And since most other Covid-19 safe places are drive-ins – come to us instead, for some fresh air and delicious food out in the open. Let’s face it, a table for one might be our only option for a while. So why not choose a table with style?”

The initial menu is uploaded on the site and it consists of three vegetarian courses: a Swedish-style hash brown for the appetizer; sweet corn croquettes and serpent root ash for the entrée; and a blueberry, iced buttermilk, and beet sugar concoction for dessert.

The couple came up with this idea after serving a meal to Karlsson’s parents through their kitchen window. The couple plans to run Bord för En until August, with reservations available via the restaurant’s website.

According to the website, the couple will load the food into the picnic basket from the building’s kitchen window and send it toward the guest via the pulley-mechanism.

Bord för En is not just a Covid-19 safe and contact-free restaurant, but the dishes and table will be sanitised twice for the guest. Besides, the couple is offering a memorable experience that you can make the most of us, all while social distancing, in scenic locales. Persson and Karlsson have also asked for applications from international chefs who might be interested in taking this idea ahead by filling up an application on the Bord för En website.

Who said eating alone was a bane? All takers of me-time are waiting with bated breath for this one and then some!

