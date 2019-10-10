e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

Teenagers say parents share too much info about them on social media

The study ‘Civility, Safety and Interaction Online - 2019,’ polled teens ages 13-17 and adults ages 18-74 about their exposure to 21 different online risks.

more-lifestyle Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:36 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
The study ‘Civility, Safety and Interaction Online - 2019,’ polled teens ages 13-17 and adults ages 18-74 about their exposure to 21 different online risks spanning into four broad categories: behavioural, sexual, reputational and personal/intrusive.
The study ‘Civility, Safety and Interaction Online - 2019,’ polled teens ages 13-17 and adults ages 18-74 about their exposure to 21 different online risks spanning into four broad categories: behavioural, sexual, reputational and personal/intrusive.(Unsplash)
         

As many as 42 per cent of teenagers in 25 countries, including India, say they have a problem with their parents posting about them on social media, according to a Microsoft survey released on Wednesday.

The study ‘Civility, Safety and Interaction Online - 2019,’ polled teens ages 13-17 and adults ages 18-74 about their exposure to 21 different online risks spanning into four broad categories: behavioural, sexual, reputational and personal/intrusive.

Of that sum, 11 per cent say it’s a big problem; 14 per cent say it’s of medium concern, and 17 per cent consider it a small issue – all according to preliminary results of a new Microsoft study about the state of digital civility today.

In addition, two-thirds (66 per cent) of teens say they’ve fallen victim to at least one online risk at some point, with the same percentage worried that a similar negative online experience will happen to them again, the survey said.

Countries surveyed by Microsoft are Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, The Netherlands, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Poland, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and Vietnam.

When asked about the best role models for civil and respectful behaviour online, teens overwhelmingly pointed to parents (80 per cent), followed by teachers at a distant second (49 per cent), and other adults, athletes and celebrities at 22 per cent, 17 per cent and 15 per cent respectively, Microsoft said.

A total of 12,520 individuals participated in the 2019 study. Microsoft said it has surveyed more than 44,000 people over four years. Full results from this latest poll will be made available on international Safer Internet Day 2020 on February 11.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 16:36 IST

tags
top news
Rahul Gandhi had warned of bloodbath, not a bullet was fired: Shah on J&K
Rahul Gandhi had warned of bloodbath, not a bullet was fired: Shah on J&K
Oct 10, 2019 17:30 IST
Govt hits fast forward on GST reforms, gives new panel 15 days for report
Govt hits fast forward on GST reforms, gives new panel 15 days for report
Oct 10, 2019 15:23 IST
Past midnight, vigilante group chases ‘cow smugglers’ in Gurugram; one shot
Past midnight, vigilante group chases ‘cow smugglers’ in Gurugram; one shot
Oct 10, 2019 16:11 IST
I-T dept raids Karnataka ex-deputy CM, Congress says it’s ‘mala fide’
I-T dept raids Karnataka ex-deputy CM, Congress says it’s ‘mala fide’
Oct 10, 2019 12:36 IST
Will ask RBI Guv to let people withdraw money: Sitharaman on PMC case
Will ask RBI Guv to let people withdraw money: Sitharaman on PMC case
Oct 10, 2019 16:09 IST
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Oct 10, 2019 17:23 IST
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Oct 10, 2019 11:02 IST
Priyanka Chopra, Rohit Saraf & Shonali Bose on The Sky is Pink l AUR BATAO
Priyanka Chopra, Rohit Saraf & Shonali Bose on The Sky is Pink l AUR BATAO
Oct 10, 2019 17:11 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionOnePlus 7T ProHappy Birthday RekhaShamshera First lookRealme X2 ProGSTAmitabh BachchanNobel Prize
don't miss
latest news
India News
lifestyle