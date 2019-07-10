The art of fake baking: Tempting desserts you must try

Baking is an art. But it isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. I mean, how many times you’ve tried to bake an exquisite looking dessert but you ended up with a loose gooey half-baked dish that nobody wants to eat? Well, not to worry. With the availability of pre-cooked food elements in the market and smart recipes by baking masters, you can flaunt a pro-lookin’ dessert in front of your family and friends too.

Baker and food stylist Shivesh Bhatia says, “If you’re someone who is always on the move but would still like to take out time to quickly whip something up, pick up a simple recipe and plan in advance. Measure all your ingredients in advance and go through the recipe once you get time. That way, baking will be a breeze and you’ll have your dessert ready in no time.” These recipes are simple, irresistible and delicious to look at. Pastry chef Sahil Garg adds, “Baking at home will not only help you impress the guests more, but will ensure that they are made using the best of ingredients and under great hygienic environment.”

HEALTHY DATE BLISS BALLS

Healthy Date Bliss Balls ( Photo: Instagra,/Shivesh17 )

INGREDIENTS

1 cup (175g) dates

1 cup (100g) traditional oats

¼ cup (65g) peanut butter

¼ cup (25g) shredded coconut

4 tablespoons (60ml) honey/maple syrup

2 tablespoon (15g) cocoa powder + more for dusting

PROCEDURE

1. Add dates to a saucepan of water and let it come to a boil. Drain the water.

2. In a food processor, process the dates, oats, peanut butter, coconut, honey and 2 tablespoons cocoa powder together.

3. Transfer the mixture into a bowl. Roll the mixture into equal sized balls.

4. Dunk the bliss balls in cocoa powder.

EGGLESS NO BAKE NUTELLA TART

Eggless No Bake Nutella Tart ( Photo: Instagram/Shivesh17 )

INGREDIENTS

For Crust

2 cups digestive biscuits (crushed)

1 cup melted better

For Filling

1 cup nutella

2 cups + 4 tablespoons fresh/heavy cream

4 tablespoons corn flour

toasted hazelnuts

sea salt (to top)

PROCEDURE

1. In a large bowl, combine digestive biscuits and melted butter until the butter coats all the digestive biscuits properly.

2. Use your fingers to press down the biscuit crumbs into the bottom and up the sides of a 9” tart pan.

3. Refrigerate to let it cool and set. To make the filling, combine 4 tablespoons of cream with corn flour. Set it aside. 4. In a large saucepan mix to combine Nutella and rest of the 2 cups of cream. Set the saucepan over medium heat. 5. Add the corn flour mixture to the Nutella-cream mixture and mix well. Keep mixing to prevent lumps. Bring the mixture to a boil and then turn off the heat. The Nutella mixture should be thick and coat the back of a spoon. Let it cool completely.

6. Transfer the filling into the tart shell and top with toasted hazelnuts and sea salt. Chill the tart in the fridge for at least 30 minutes before serving.

RASPBERRY ALMOND AND WHITE CHOCOLATE FINANCIERS

Raspberry Almond and White Chocolate Financiers ( Photo: Instagram/pastrychefsahil )

INGREDIENTS

90g unsalted butter (plus extra for greasing)

90g Almond Meal

15g all-purpose flour

90g sugar

60g egg whites (at room temperature)

A pinch of salt

2-3 drops of almond extract

16-18 pieces of fresh/frozen raspberries

PROCEDURE

1. Preheat the oven to 180C. Grease your mini muffin pan with butter. Melt the butter and let aside to cool.

2. Mix almond meal, flour, sugar and salt in a bowl. Add egg whites. Mix using whisk.

3. Add melted butter. Whisk well to form a thick batter. Transfer in piping bag.

4. Fill the mould cavities till three fourth full. Pop in a raspberry in each cavity.

5. Bake for about 15-20 minutes till golden brown on edges. Unmould when hot. Set aside to cool.

Whipped White Chocolate Ganache

INGREDIENTS

40g Heavy Cream

140g White Chocolate

PROCEDURE



Melt white chocolate on double boiler. Warm the cream, pour over chocolate. Mix well. Let it rest in the fridge to firm up. Once cold and firm enough, pipe a dollop on each financier.

RED VELVET MACARONS

Red Velvet Macarons ( Photo: Shutterstock )

INGREDIENTS

Macarons

0.375kg almond powder

0.375kg icing sugar

0.375g castor sugar

10 (0.3kg) egg whites

0.01kg red chocolate powder

Filling

0.35kg Italian butter cream

0.35kg Philadelphia Cheese

A pinch of salt

PROCEDURE

1. Break eggs and remove the yolk. Let the egg white come at room temperature. Add the sugar and start to whip.

2. Blend powder and part of icing sugar into grinder jar, then add the rest of the icing sugar and sieve it.

3. Once the white has achieved medium peak, add red colour to it. Fold in the almond mixture slowly.

4. Pipe coin size, rest on the baking tray for 20-25 min till the top dries. Bake at 140C for 15-17 min.

For Finishing:

Whip the butter cream and cheese and salt together to get a smooth mixture.

Pipe red velvet butter cream and stick the macaroon.

