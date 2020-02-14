Valentine’s Day: Florists report a slump in the demand for fresh flowers

more-lifestyle

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 13:01 IST

One cannot think of Valentine’s Day without gifting a bouquet of fresh, handpicked fragrant flowers, combined perhaps with a giant, stuffed teddy bear, to convey romantic sentiments. As florists confess that the sale of fresh flowers has gone down over the years, they hope the V-week will revive their fortunes and the season of love will bring some luck their way.

Mumbai-based florist Tasnim says, “I did triple the business between November 2018 to February 2019, compared to the time between November 2019 and February 2020. People are not willing to spend on fresh flowers, maybe they’re weighing the environmental impact.”

“Log faltu kharcha kam kar rahe hain,” says Bharat Kataria of iFlorist in Preet Vihar, who admits demand has gone down over the last three to four years. Yet, he hopes to sell around 300-400 roses during V-week compared to 40 roses per day on an average. Lokesh Kashyap of MyFloristDelhi, an online flower delivery in Delhi NCR states, “People don’t want to waste money on flowers, they prefer combining flowers with an item jo unke saath lifetime rahe.” He usually sells a rose for ₹30, and plans to increase the price to ₹50 on Valentine’s Day.

Roses and teddy bears are just add-ons to a bigger and better gift feels gift shop owner in Connaught Place. ( Photo: Sushil Prajapati/HT )

Not just florists, gift shop owners in the Capital also feel that the youth are opting for more out-of-the-box ideas. So, no more cuddles and snuggles? Ishan Soni, business head of Northland India, a gifting shop in Connaught Place, says, “Gifting has evolved over the years. Roses and teddy bears are just add-ons to a bigger and better gift. During Valentine’s week though, we see a 30% increase in teddy bear sales and roughly sell between 100-200 pieces in contrast to the standard 20-30.”

And among those who still go for Valentine’s flower shopping, the red rose retains its pride of place, never mind all the exotic blossoms flooding the market.

This brings us back to the question, why is the millennial losing interest in fresh flowers? Ishank Gulati, a working professional says, “Although gifting fresh flowers is romantic, but people have become more aware about the environment. I feel one should rather gift a planter than just flowers.”

