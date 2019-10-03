e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

Vaping-linked lung injury may be caused by toxic fumes

A recent study looked at the internal injuries caused by vaping similar to what one might see with exposures to toxic chemical fumes, poisonous gases and toxic agents.

more-lifestyle Updated: Oct 03, 2019 16:12 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
Health authorities have been investigating the cause of the outbreak, which has mainly affected young males.
Health authorities have been investigating the cause of the outbreak, which has mainly affected young males.(Unsplash)
         


Lung biopsies from 17 people affected by a US outbreak of severe pulmonary disease linked to vaping have revealed the injuries are consistent with exposure to noxious chemical fumes, scientists reported Wednesday.

The research, carried out by the Mayo Clinic, a medical non-profit, and published in The New England Journal of Medicine, found no evidence of tissue injury caused by the accumulation of fatty substances, a prevailing theory until now.

“While we can’t discount the potential role of lipids, we have not seen anything to suggest this is a problem caused by lipid accumulation in the lungs,” said Brandon Larsen, a surgical pathologist at Mayo Clinic Arizona.

“Instead, it seems to be some kind of direct chemical injury, similar to what one might see with exposures to toxic chemical fumes, poisonous gases and toxic agents.”

Of the 17 biopsies that were examined, all of the patients had vaped, and 71 percent had vaped with marijuana or cannabis oil. Two of the patients died.

But they represent only a small fraction of the more than 800 lung injury cases reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as being associated with electronic cigarette use, or vaping, over the past few months.

There have been 12 deaths, according to the latest figures from the CDC published last week.

Health authorities have been investigating the cause of the outbreak, which has mainly affected young males, since July.

More than three-quarters of those affected reported using products containing THC -- tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

THC is cut using other additives like solvents and flavours so it can be heated and inhaled with a vaping device. Investigators are hoping to resolve which of these substances could be causing the lung ailments.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 16:11 IST

tags
top news
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
Oct 03, 2019 21:53 IST
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Oct 03, 2019 21:31 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 03, 2019 21:10 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 03, 2019 17:32 IST
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Oct 03, 2019 18:11 IST
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Oct 03, 2019 21:28 IST
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
Oct 03, 2019 18:45 IST
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
Oct 03, 2019 14:30 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News
lifestyle