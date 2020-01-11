Which oils are right for you?

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 19:12 IST

If you were one of the early adapters of soyabean and canola, good for you. But there’s a whole world of oils out there, and you’re not even supposed to just pick one. Most people don’t realise that you should rotate your oil every three months, “because all oils have different essential fatty acids, and changing oils ensures we don’t miss out on them,” says Rasika Parab, a head dietitian at Fortis Hospitals. Here are some you could add to your rotation

AVOCADO

This is an expensive oil, but it contains very high levels of monounsaturated fat, making it heart-healthy and fit for people with Type 2 diabetes, says Bhagyashree Solanki, a clinical dietician. Avocado oil boosts the metabolism, fuels weight loss and helps keep blood pressure and cholesterol levels stable. Its high smoke point makes it ideal for stir-fries and cooking.

The Vitamin E and Vitamin C in avocado oil also moisturise and nourish the skin.

WALNUT

Walnut oil is heart healthy and strengthens immunity.

The Vitamin K in walnut oil makes it good for your bones. This oil also contains anti-inflammatory Omega 3 fatty acids, making it good for immunity and overall health, as well as heart-healthy. It has a low smoke point, however, so it may not be ideal for cooking. Its nutty flavour makes it ideal for salad dressings, though.

“Walnut oil also does wonders for the skin and hair,” says dermatologist Dr Bharti Magoo. “It can help keep the skin smooth and supple, and its anti-fungal properties make it an excellent oil to have in beauty products too.”

GRAPESEED

A perfect substitute for olive and vegetable oils, grapeseed oil has a high smoke point. It is produced as a byproduct of wine-making — sort of like apple cider vinegar. “Its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties make it good for immune system,” says Amreen Shaikh, a dietician and nutritionist with Wockhardt hospitals.

FLAXSEED

This is an oil with a crisp, nutty flavour and substantial amounts of Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids — which are good for the health and heart. Due to its low smoke point, it is best used in salads or sauces. “Its good for external use, on skin rashes. It also promotes healing of bruises and lesions,” says Dr Magoo.

HEMPSEED

Hempseed oil is good for your heart and boosts immunity, due to its high levels of Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acides. “Its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties make it good for the skin, hair and nails,” says Shaikh. Dr Magoo suggests its topical use can help treat skin eruptions too.

PRO TIPS

* No one oil has the perfect anti-oxidant makeup, which is why you should regularly change the oil.

* Don’t consume more than 4 tsp of oil a day, no matter how healthy its other qualities, because all oils contain at least a small amount of saturated fats that are bad for heart health.

* Avoid deep-frying, no matter what the oil. A lot of good oils lose their healthy properties when exposed to high heat. Instead, use them in stir frying, grilling, steaming or baking.