Who ruled social media in 2020, and how!

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 01:48 IST

Did you find yourself grooving to Biggini shoot, or trying to dance with a hula hoop while dressed in a saree? As the pandemic struck, 2020 saw us find comfort in social media, witnessing a host of trends, challenges, foot-tapping music and what not! As the year comes to an end, here’s a look at some people who found stardom online.

Rasode mein kaun tha? Yashraj Mukhate!

Yashraj Mukhate’s viral remixes of dialogues and peppy music has made him an Insta-celeb!

‘Khali cooker gas pe chadha diya, chadha diya — if this tune is still stuck in your head, you need to blame Yashraj Mukhate, 25. The engineer-turned-music producer became a social media sensation with his musical spoofs and went on to make multiple videos which saw his social media follower count hit the roof. Talking about why he took to mixing dialogues with music, Mukhate told us, “I didn’t want to just make a meme. I always worked hard on the music to make any content I create. I’ve received feedback from people saying even though the clip is fun, it’s the peppy music that got them hooked to the video.”

Have a funny bone? Saloni Gaur has quite a few!

Saloni AKA Nazma Aapi’s various avatars makes her a popular social media personality.

From a humorous take on life to her two bits on politics, Saloni Gaur aka Nazma Aapi won hearts on social media with her many avatars, especially her ‘Kangana Runout’ character. Gaur, however, has clarified she doesn’t personally target any actor. “I never talk anything degrading about the actor. She (Kangana Runout) just reviews things. People have impersonated stars way before me; I’m very new,” she had said in an interview.

Hula Hooping with Eshna Kutty!

Eshna Kutty’s hula hooping videos, especially those in which she’s sporting a saree, are a hit!

Dressed in a saree and sneakers, Delhi-based hula hoop dancer Eshna Kutty recorded a video of herself dancing to Genda Phool (Delhi-6; 2009) and went on to become a popular name on social media with her #SareeFlow trend. “Our generation is more free with their expression and I wanted to show that a saree, in no way, limits your moves,” said the flow artiste, sharing, “Our generation is more free with their expressions, and I wanted to show that a saree, in no way, limits your moves.”

Groove into New Year with Ruhee Dosani and her friends!

Ruhee Dosani can often be seen grooving to popular numbers with her friends.

If you love watching foreigners groove to peppy Bollywood music, Ruhee Dosani’s social media page is the place to be. Described as a ‘Punjab di kudi living abroad’ on Instagram, she and her ‘We Desi’ friends are quite popular for taking on songs ranging from Bhojpuri to Punjabi and even Yashraj Mukhate’s mashups!

Chhota Rafi to infuse melody

Kerala-based Saurav Kishan’s singing videos went viral on social media, with people likening him to the legendary Mohammed Rafi. His videos were adored far and wide, and no one could guess he doesn’t know Hindi! But, he is grateful for the love coming his way: “It’s nothing less than an honour to be compared to Rafi sahab. His songs used to play in my house with the likes of Hemant Kumar, Kishore Kumar and Talat Mahmood.”

Braving all odds with Bridger

Bridger saved his sister from a dog attack, and was viral on social media for his bravery.

Bridger Walker, a six-year-old, won hearts for saving his sister from a dog attack. His brave act resulted in many, including the Avengers cast, calling him a hero, such as Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) and Chris Evans (Captain America), who even sent him an authentic Captain America shield!

Author tweets @bhagat_mallika

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter