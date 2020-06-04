World Environment Day 2020: Significance, theme and quotes

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 15:47 IST

With countries under lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, one positive which seems to have come out of this whole situation is that our environment has become better. When you look outside your balcony, you see more birds on the trees and in the morning wake up to their chirping. Pollution levels have reduced and the air has become cleaner too.

It is only if we keep on taking care of the environment around us - that in turn shall benefit us. World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5, so that people are reminded that we should not take nature for granted. It is an event that takes place all over the world and is organised by the United Nations, who celebrated it for the first time in 1972 by the UN General assembly, during the first day of the United Nations Conference on the Human Environment.

For 2020, the theme for World Environment Day is ‘Celebrate Biodiversity’ and shall be hosted in Colombia, in partnership with Germany. This is a very relevant theme because human beings cannot survive in isolation as biodiversity is important for the survival of everyone.

Here are some quotes on the environment which you should read and can share with family and friends:

“If we do not permit the earth to produce beauty and joy, it will in the end not produce food, either”. – Joseph Wood Krutch

“Conservation is a state of harmony between men and land”. – Aldo Leopold

“People blame their environment. There is only one person to blame – and only one – themselves”. – Robert Collier

“Take a course in good water and air; and in the eternal youth of Nature you may renew your own. Go quietly, alone; no harm will befall you”. – John Muir

“What we are doing to the forests of the world is but a mirror reflection of what we are doing to ourselves and to one another” – Mahatma Gandhi

