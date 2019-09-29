World Heart Day 2019: History, date, significance

more-lifestyle

World Heart Day is celebrated on 29 September every year. Heart diseases are a serious issue, and according to a report by the World Health Organisation, over 17.9 million people around the world die from cardiovascular diseases (CVD) every year. Symptoms of cardiovascular diseases include raised blood pressure, high blood sugar levels, hypertension and obesity. The causes for such diseases are alcohol abuse, tobacco consumption, leading an unhealthy lifestyle with irregular sleep, unhealthy food and sedentary lifestyle.

A 2018 study by medical journal The Lancet revealed that the prevalence of heart disease and stroke has increased by over 50 per cent from 1990 to 2016 in India. Given that the numbers of mortality from non-communicable diseases (NCD) was very high, in May of 2012, world leaders committed to reducing this by 25% by 2025. So with an aim to reduce global disease burden, World Heart Day was established by the World Heart Federation to fight against cardio vascular diseases and also highlight what one can do to prevent and control cardio vascular diseases.

Approximately half of all NCD deaths are caused by cardiovascular diseases, making it the world’s number one killer. The main agenda of World Heart Day is to educate and inform people around the world about cardio vascular diseases, including heart diseases, stroke. World Heart Day is an initiative that hopes to educate people that by just making simple lifestyle changes, around 80% of premature deaths from heart disease and stroke could be avoided. The organization wants people to make their hearts healthy, get rid of unhealthy habits, cook and eat healthy food, exercise, lower their cholesterol, and so on.

The World Heart Federation created this global campaign in the hopes of uniting people all around the world to encourage heart-healthy living across the globe. The initiatives motto is that ‘heart health for everyone is a fundamental human right and a crucial element of global health justice’.

