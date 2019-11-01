World Vegan Day 2019: Five reasons to go vegan for a healthier and happier life

more-lifestyle

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 14:33 IST

Since 1994, 1st November is celebrated as World Vegan Day, every year to commemorate the 50th founding day of the UK Vegan Society. The UK Vegan Society was founded in 1944 and though, no one knew the exact date of its establishment, the President of the society decided to celebrate the first day of November as World Vegan Day.

The term vegan was coined by Donald Watson, who was the first president of the UK Vegan Society, in 1944. The term initially used to mean ‘non-dairy vegetarianism’. But later, in 1951, the society defined the term as “the doctrine that man should live without exploiting animals”.

This World Vegan Day we give five reasons to go vegan.

Veganism aids weight loss and keeps you pumped up

On average, Vegans are up to 10 kg lighter than non-vegetarians. Eating meat and other non-veg dishes leaves you feeling tired as our digestive system takes longer to churn the food exhausting us of all the energy.

Veganism allows you to keep the excess fat off for good and have plenty of energy.

You become healthier and happier

As stated by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, United States, vegans are less likely to develop heart disease, diabetes, cancer and high blood pressure than non-vegetarians. People who go vegan get all their nutrients from plant protein, fibre and minerals, without all the unhealthy elements in meat that slow you down and make you sick, such as cholesterol and saturated animal fat.

Vegans feast on delectable dishes

Even after you go vegan, you can have all your favourite dishes like burgers, sandwiches and ice-cream made using soy milk. The difference lies in the fact that you will ditch the cruelty and the cholesterol that go hand in hand with using animals for food. With the demand for vegan food surging, food manufacturing companies are coming out with delicious substitutes.

Ditch meat because it is gross

Meat is often contaminated with faeces, blood, and other bodily fluids, all of which make animal-derived food products the top source of food poisoning.

Scientists at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health tested supermarket chickens’ flesh and found that 96 per cent of Tyson chicken packages were contaminated with campylobacter, a dangerous bacterium that causes 2.4 million cases of food poisoning each year, resulting in diarrhoea, cramping, abdominal pain, and fever.

Veganism, because the world needs to be greener

Consuming animal meat not only proves to be harmful practise because thousands of animals are butchered every year but also because tons of crops and water is utilised to raise farm animals, which can be easily avoided.

It takes up almost 6 kg of grain to produce just approximately 500 gram of animal flesh. All these plants can be used much more efficiently and help maintain the planet’s green cover.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 14:27 IST