e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Home / More Lifestyle / Your diet can impact your mental health. Here’s how

Your diet can impact your mental health. Here’s how

A recent study states that the link between diet and mental health can be firmly established in certain cases like ketogenic diet, vitamin B12 deficiency among others.

more-lifestyle Updated: Jan 04, 2020 15:41 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Washington D.C.
Food habits affect one’s mental health, states a recent study.
Food habits affect one’s mental health, states a recent study. (Unsplash )
         


A new study has found out that diet significantly affects the mental health and well being of an individual.

The study was published in the journal European Neuropsychopharmacology.

“We have found that there is increasing evidence of a link between a poor diet and the worsening of mood disorders, including anxiety and depression. However, many common beliefs about the health effects of certain foods are not supported by solid evidence,” said the lead researcher, Professor Suzanne Dickson.

According to the researchers, the link between diet and mental health can be firmly established in certain cases like that of the ability of a ketogenic diet being helpful for children with epilepsy and the impact of vitamin B12 deficiency on poor memory, depression and fatigue.

“With individual conditions, we often found very mixed evidence. With ADHD for example, we can see an increase in the quantity of refined sugar in the diet seems to increase ADHD and hyperactivity, whereas eating more fresh fruit and vegetables seems to protect against these conditions,” said Dickson

But there are comparatively few studies, and many of them don’t last long enough to show long-term effects,” added Dickson.

The study further concludes that some food items can be associated with treatment and the betterment of certain mental health conditions.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Minister Abdul Sattar hasn’t resigned, will meet Uddhav Thackeray: Shiv Sena
Minister Abdul Sattar hasn’t resigned, will meet Uddhav Thackeray: Shiv Sena
‘Reign of terror’: Priyanka Gandhi visits Muzaffarnagar victims, condemns police brutality
‘Reign of terror’: Priyanka Gandhi visits Muzaffarnagar victims, condemns police brutality
Farmers force Amravati shutdown over Andhra Pradesh’s capital controversy
Farmers force Amravati shutdown over Andhra Pradesh’s capital controversy
In building case against Soleimani, Trump cites New Delhi, London attacks
In building case against Soleimani, Trump cites New Delhi, London attacks
Two of four CAT 2019 toppers in Maharashtra are trainers
Two of four CAT 2019 toppers in Maharashtra are trainers
Kiran Bedi shares ‘sun chant Om’ video, Twitter says ‘it’s fake’
Kiran Bedi shares ‘sun chant Om’ video, Twitter says ‘it’s fake’
WATCH: Bumrah announces return with a bang, smashes stumps with a screamer
WATCH: Bumrah announces return with a bang, smashes stumps with a screamer
Watch: Richard Gere attends Dalai Lama’s teaching session in Bodh Gaya
Watch: Richard Gere attends Dalai Lama’s teaching session in Bodh Gaya
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

lifestyle