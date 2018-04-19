A frightful mess: Rashid Irani reviews Truth or Dare

TRUTH OR DARE Direction: Jeff Wadlow

Actors: Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey

Rating: 0 / 5

A fright-free variation on the Final Destination series, this supernatural horror flick is a mess from the start.

Don’t expect anything resembling a screenplay. The film credits four writers and yet the story is just a set of preposterous twists and turns with no coherent plotline.

We are expected to shudder when a group of unsuspecting teens is coerced into playing the titular party game. Before long, a demonic entity is on the loose, killing the college chums one by one. Among the victims are a gay Asian student and the mysterious stranger who sets the game in motion.

Precious little craft or care is involved, and even less logic. Subtlety is clearly not director Jeff Wadlow’s strong suit. The performances are bland, without exception. Truth be told, this is purely a waste of time.