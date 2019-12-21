Multi-talented, super-sorted

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 19:21 IST

National award winning ‘Moh moh ke dhagey’ lyricist Varun Grover wears many hats. He is a stand-up comedian, lyricist, screenwriter and author all bundled into one. And, to dabble in various fields he works on a methodology which allows him to shine in each.

In Lucknow to perform ‘Aisi Taisi Democracy’ comedy act with Rahul Ram and Sanjay Rajoura, in the Repertwahr Festival, he had a free-wheeling conversation with HT City. Excerpts:

How do you manage to do so many things?

I have lot of compartments and I make notes! I have a diary of lyric-writing, in which I pen a good word or line, even if it is out of context. For stand-up comedy, I have a file, in which I write any idea, interesting news which may become joke by adding some punch lines, and for script-writing, I write whatever idea, news or story which can be told in a long story form. I keep it as a resource guide. I keep doing it all the time, multiple times a day.

Do things overlap?

Masaan’s story too came from news. The lovers being caught in a hotel room was news that caught the attention of Neeraj’s (‘Ghaywan’ director) attention. It was much later that it was developed into a film.

Was this your habit since the beginning?

My brother, a scientist now, has a habit of noting scientific facts. I used to collect interesting facts, trivia and stories which helped me in school and college too. But, I was more interested in collecting Hindi-English words and using them in speaking and writings. Later, I developed an interest in etymology of Hindi words. Like, I tell English people, that word candy is made from Sanskrit work ‘khand’ or ‘khandvi’ which means sugar. I want to work on that front too. Words and stories make us creative and help us convey things.

Your comedy act gives you lot of love but haters too, who even threaten. What makes you so daring?

I am able to do as I feel that whatever life has given me is more than what I wanted from it. I don’t fear anything as I have lived a good life, will turn 40 soon which is good enough. I have an obsession towards clarity. Whatever I say should be very clear and people should understand it very lucidly. I say them because I too want to understand them. To make peace with my active mind I need to express things with clarity.

After cracking some jokes do you sometimes regret it?

It happens at times that I say something or express something but then later, I realise it was not right. I try to convince myself first before speaking something. If I look back at my initial days, now I realise my understanding towards religion and caste have matured. Many things that I said long back I don’t agree with them today.

What about overuse of abuses in the comedy act?

I feel in stand-up comedy I have made maximum mistakes in usage of words and speaking. It is a spontaneous act in which we do have pointers which we extend on the spot. In the start, there was lot of use of abuses and wrong words. I once said something in which Ayesha Takia figured which I agree was ‘batameezi’ for which I am still pointed out. There were some other jokes too I feel were wrong and I have accepted my mistakes. Earlier, I used to freely use abuses but now I don’t and even if I do use one or two in one complete act, they are gender neutral and justified. Also, it (abuses) restricts family audience. As far as views are concerned, I don’t care. They can be different for everyone.

What’s coming next?

I am writing a film which I can’t talk about now. With Aisi Taisi Democracy, we are doing a 10 city tour in the US next year. Besides, I have written songs for ‘Prithviraj’ which has been directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and is being produced by Yash Raj Films with music by Shankar-Ehsan & Loy which may release around Diwali.

You have turned author too?

Last year, I came-up with my first book ‘Paper Chor’ which is for children. These days, I am editing a cinema special magazine ‘Cycle’. We are coming up with its double issue on cinema for children. We can add and attract children towards the world of cinema. It’s not just a children’s book but about making of cinema so that they can understand editing, camera work, sound, acting and different departments. We want to make it a guide book which may later be developed in book and will release in World Book Fair in January.