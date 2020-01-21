1,493 lives lost onMumbai-Pune Expressway since 2008: NGO

mumbai

Since 2008, 1,493 people have lost their lives in fatal accidents on the Mumbai-Pune expressway, according to data shared by the non-government organisation SaveLife Foundation. In 2019, 86 people were killed in 67 fatal accidents that were reported on the 94.6 km corridor that connects the two cities.

Founder of SaveLife Foundation Piyush Tewari said, “Of the 86 fatalities in 2019, nearly 50% are attributable to rear-ending collisions and in nearly all cases occupants in the rear-seat were found to be without a seatbelt, as in actor Shabana Azmi’s case.” SaveLife Foundation works towards reducing preventable road crash deaths on the expressway and hopes to bring the number close to zero by 2021.

According to SaveLife Foundation, 151 people were killed in accidents on the expressway in 2016; 105 in 2017; and 110 in 2018. Last year, 86 people were killed in accidents. However, data compiled by the Highway Safety Patrol found 35 people had died in accidents on the expressway in 2019, with the stretch between Amrutanjan bridge in Lonavla and the Kiwale exit witnessing the most number of crashes.

“The expressway used to suffer a particularly high rate of crashes – about three times more traffic fatalities per kilometre than the national average,” Tewari said, adding that the number of reported deaths has since reduced since 2016 owing to various interventions.

Tewari said interventions like installing a traffic management system, additional police staff for night-time patrols (which is when majority of the fatal crashes occur) and fatigue-testing for drivers were essential.

Road safety expert Yogesh Ambe said, “In India, drivers are not trained for roads like the expressway. The speed limits are not followed and most drivers do not know how to control the car when they are speeding. We need more awareness programmes for drivers. In the toll plazas, flyers could be distributed mentioning the dos and don’ts of driving on the expressway.” He also said the spots were the most accidents occur should be studied.

Ajay Govale, another road safety expert, said authorities should look at more engineering interventions. “Apart from raising awareness among drivers, people should follow rules. People sitting in the rear seats must also wear seatbelts, which is hardly followed as there is no fear for law,” Govale said.

Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar, joint managing director, Maharashtra state road development corporation (MSRDC) said, “Along with SaveLife foundation, we have fixed more than 2,500 engineering issues on the highway. We have regular meetings with the highway traffic police to monitor and analyse the issues.”

The state road corporation has built and is maintaining the expressway.

Azmi met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway last week when the car she was in, rear-ended into a truck. Both vehicles were moving on the Pune-bound lane. Azmi and her driver sustained injuries.

