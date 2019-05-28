1.7 lakh students appear for ‘lengthy’ exam

More than 1.7 lakh students across the country appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE-Adv) on Monday, with many aspirants saying they found the exam lengthy and moderately difficult in parts.

The 2019 JEE-Adv was organised by IIT-Roorkee, with the exam pattern and type of questions remaining similar to the previous year’s. “There were no surprises,” said Atharva Raut, an aspirant from Mumbai. “However, certain sections, especially Mathematics, were quite lengthy. Some students could not complete the paper.”

Anticipating an overall drop in scores, experts said the cut-off required to gain admission into the premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) would be reduced this year.

Vinay Kumar, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Rao Academy, a JEE coaching institute in the city, said students found Paper 1 lengthier than Paper 2, especially in the Mathematics section. “We are expecting the overall performance of students to go down this year,” Kumar said.

Both Paper 1 and Paper 2 of JEE-Adv contain questions on Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in varying sub-sections and difficulty levels.

Many students from the city said Chemistry was the easiest of all sections.

“A major change this year in the exam pattern was the absence of paragraph-based questions, which made the students very happy. Overall, students found Paper 1 tougher than Paper 2,” said Navin Joshi, academic head and vice-president of Gradeup, another coaching platform.

This year, 2.45 lakh students cleared the JEE-Main exam in April and were eligible to write JEE-Adv, held across 155 cities in India, but nearly 30% did not register for the examination.

First Published: May 28, 2019 04:27 IST