1-year course on ‘social reality’ for UG students in Mumbai college

mumbai

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 00:51 IST

To orient undergraduate students towards critical studies and research, Matunga’s Khalsa College, in association with Partners in Urban Knowledge Action and Research (PUKAR), has started a course – ‘Karke Sikho’ (learn by doing).

As part of the course, students will be exposed to a wide range of ideas — acceptance of diversity, understanding identity in the context of caste, religion and gender. A total of 80 students have been selected for the course and the initial few sessions concluded last week. “We realised students are not aware of social reality and end up learning their subjects in isolation. Through this course, the idea is to orient them towards some of these issues,” said Dr Siby Abraham, head, department of Mathematics and Statistics, Khalsa College and the convener of the programme.

Sunil Gangavane, program director, PUKAR, said, “Students would get to conduct a research project as part of the project. From discussing issues like sexual orientation, gender and ethics involved in research, students will learn to develop a critical understanding of these issues.”

Gauri Dangat, a first-year BSc student from the college, said,“One of the biggest lessons I learnt through this course is acceptance towards every element of the society. It has also helped me learn and nurture new perspectives on these issues,”