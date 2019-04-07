11 Metro lines in Mumbai to be on tracks by 2024-end, says MMRDA

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government expects to begin trial runs for 11 metro lines in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) by the end of 2024.

According to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (MMRDA) status report of March 2019, trial runs for three Metro lines – Metro 2B (DN Nagar to Mandale), Metro 4 (Wadala-Thane-Kasarvadavali) and Metro 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar-Vikhroli) – will begin from December 2021. Work on two metro lines – Metro 10 (Gaimukh-Shivaji Chowk) and Metro 11 (Extension of Metro 4 till GPO) – will begin this year and are expected to go for trial runs by April 2024. The proposals are currently pending with the Maharashtra cabinet for approval. The trial run for the Metro 8 line (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport-Navi Mumbai international airport) will begin by November 2024, the report states.

MMRDA is the executive agency for most lines in MMR. RA Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA said, “We are working very positively to achieve this.” Rajeev also said that the authority will soon start discussions with the Mumbai Port Trust for funding part of the line 4 extension. MMRDA is expecting ₹1,839 crore of the total cost of the project, which is ₹8,739 crore.

Currently, six different metro lines are under construction in the city. MMRDA has completed 62% of the civil works for the line 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar) and line 7 (Andheri East-Dahisar E). The trial runs for both are expected in 2020. Phase 1 of the fully underground Metro 3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) is also expected to be operational from 2021. The first phase is from Seepz to the Bandra Kurla Complex.

Citizens, however, say that the authorities must also consider last-mile connectivity in the race to finish Metro lines. Ravinarayan Seshan, a resident of Matunga said, “Metro will definitely help in easing the travel woes in this city by offering good alternative connectivity to unchartered places. But the big question, however, is about last mile connectivity. In case of Metro-1 too, one hardly gets a taxi, auto or bus from the airport road metro station to Terminal-2.”

