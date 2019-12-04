₹12-crore bids for machines to wash dividers scrapped

mumbai

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 00:33 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) scrapped bids of ₹12 crore to buy machines for washing dividers in the city for eight years, citing reasons like excess use of water and apprehensions that paint of the dividers will come off.

The BMC in September, 2019, had floated bids to procure the machines with an aim to improve its ranking in the upcoming Swachh Bharat Survekshan Abhiyan, for which a Central government team from Delhi is expected to visit in the next 10 days.

As per a tender floated by BMC, it had to raise ₹12.66 crore to buy the machines for a period of eight years.

However, the move was opposed by corporators and activists, stating that it will not only incur huge costs but will also utilise a lot of water.

“We have cancelled the bids for washing dividers with machines worth ₹12 crore. The reasons include excess usage of water and apprehensions of paint of the divider coming off that would require repainting, “ said deputy municipal commissioner (Solid Waste Management), BMC, Ashok Khaire.

The BMC also cancelled bids for buying sweeping machines.

A BMC official said, “The bids for sweeping machines is cancelled considering certain conditions are to be changed but it will be re-floated after. However, the bids for washing dividers has been cancelled for once and all.”