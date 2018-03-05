13-year-old punches, breaks nose of classmate, Mumbai police file case

The Antop Hill police on Wednesday registered a case of voluntarily causing hurt, against a 13-year-old accused, who punched his classmate and broke his nose, on Tuesday.

The case was registered based on a medical report from Sion Hospital. According to the Antop Hill police, the victim’s sister, 27, approached the police on Tuesday to register a case against her younger brother’s school and classmate.

In her statement, she said that her brother, studying in class eight of a school in Antop Hill went to school at 7am on Tuesday and was sitting in his class waiting for the teacher.

He saw that his classmate had put his head down on the desk. Worried that he would get punished, when the teacher arrives, he woke up his classmate and warned him. “This was enough reason for the accused to abuse and punch my brother in the nose,” said the 27-year-old, who works in a private firm.

She further said that authorities made her brother sit in the school till 12.30pm with a bleeding nose. “The teacher or principal did not take any action and neither did they take my brother to the doctor.”

On taking him to Sion Hospital, the doctor declared he had suffered a fracture on his nose.

“I went to the police station and asked them to register an FIR. However, they filed a non-cognisable offence. When I presented my brother’s medical and citi scan report, they registered a case against his classmate,” she said.

She also said the police suggested her to lodge a complaint with the education board of Maharashtra. “Since the accused is a minor, we will not arrest him, but file a charge sheet and send a notice to the his father,” said a police official.