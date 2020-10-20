14-member panel set up to propose amendments to Maharashtra Public Universities Act

mumbai

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 00:12 IST

The Maharashtra higher and technical education department on Monday set up a committee to make further amendments to the Maharashtra Public Universities Act (MPUA), which was amended previously in 2016.

According to a government resolution (GR) issued on Monday, the 14-member committee will study MPUA and suggest amendments to improve the Act as well as to incorporate the central government’s National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. The committee will be headed by Sukhadeo Thorat, economist and former chairperson of the University Grants Commission, and comprise current and former vice-chancellors of major universities in the state.

“The committee has been directed to study the existing Act, and suggest changes keeping in view rules and regulations at national and international levels,” read the GR, adding that the proposed amendments should be practical, easy to implement and student-friendly.

The MPUA, which governs all non-agricultural universities in the state, was amended during the winter session of the state Assembly in 2016 and came into force on March 1, 2017. Changes were made to sections of the Act to improve the functioning of universities and reintroduce student elections in over two decades.

“It has been four years since the Act was last amended. We need to have a fresh look at the Act and make improvements to enhance the performance of our universities. At the same time, we need to make changes to the Act to integrate the guidelines of NEP,” said Rajeev Jalota, additional chief secretary, higher and technical education department.

The state has asked the committee to submit an interim report of its proposals within three months.

“The state has sought amendments for the better implementation of the NEP 2020. A meeting will soon be convened by the chairperson, during which the terms and conditions for the committee will be defined,” said Rajan Velukar, former vice-chancellor of the University of Mumbai and a member of the committee.

Earlier this year, the Union education ministry announced a complete overhaul of the country’s school and higher education in NEP 2020, which is India’s first education policy of the 21st century. NEP was passed by the Union cabinet on July 29.

Education activist Santosh Gangurde said that the formation of the committee was a welcome step.

“For the past five years, there have been discussions about some lacunae in MPUA, such as a rotation system in reservation policy, which is unconstitutional. The Act also lacks clarity about the regulation of autonomous colleges. Also, there needs to be proper coordination between NEP and MPUA,” he said.