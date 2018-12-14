17 bikes parked in Sion set ablaze

Seventeen bikes were charred in Sion after vandals set them ablaze in the early hours of Friday. The Sion police have registered a case and are scrutinising CCTV footage from a nearby building for leads. The incident took place at 3:10am near a Shiv Sena shakha at Sundar Kamla Nagar. It came light after one of the locals informed the police and alerted the fire brigade.

“It’s an open space adjoining a slum and a building, where 35 motorcycles are parked every night,” said a local.

Sub-inspector Sanjay Mohite from Sion police station said a case has been registered under section 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Three fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire. We are scanning the CCTV footage from the adjacent building for leads,” said Mohite.

Sanjay Bhosle, 23, who filed a police complaint after one of his bikes was burnt, said he daily parks his two motorcycles at the same spot.

“On Thursday night, I parked my second vehicle on the other side. We were sleeping when a neighbour raised the alarm. They were asking everyone one in the locality to turn off our cylinders to avert a disaster, as the fire was massive. By the time I reached the spot, my bike was burnt. You will always find someone from the locality at the parking spot. But there was nobody yesterday,” he added.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 23:38 IST