18-year-old dies as compressor machine falls on him; 1 held

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 00:04 IST

An 18-year-old man died after a heavy compressor machine fell on him near the old Passport Office in Worli on Monday. The man was in a tempo and was holding the machine from behind, and the machine fell him when the vehicle’s driver applied the brakes abruptly.

Worli police arrested the tempo driver, Shabbir Shaikh, 31, for not taking adequate safety measures to tie the machine properly in the tempo.

He was booked for negligent and rash driving.

The incident took place on Monday at 12.15pm. The tempo was going from Bandra-Kurla Complex to south Mumbai. “The driver applied brakes and the compressor machine fell on Sheru Davre, who was holding the machine from behind. He was taken to KEM Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” said a police officer.

The Worli police have registered a case under Section 304(A) (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “During the investigation we found that the machine was not tied up properly. The accused, Shaikh, was driving rashly and applied emergency brakes leading to the death of the 18-year-old boy. We have arrested Shaikh, and are further investigating the matter,” said a police officer.